<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial...
Business Wire

NerdWallet Announces Conference Call to Review 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS), a platform that provides financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time the same day.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at investors.nerdwallet.com, NerdWallet’s Investor Relations site, where a letter to shareholders will also be posted.

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

ABOUT NERDWALLET

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., UK and Canada.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caitlin MacNamee

ir@nerdwallet.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Maitri Jani

press@nerdwallet.com

Articoli correlati

Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022...
Continua a leggere

TechnipFMC Awarded Substantial Subsea Services Offshore Brazil Contract by Petrobras

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWCASTLE & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a substantial(1) master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with...
Continua a leggere

Finalists for the 25th Annual Independent Games Festival Led by TUNIC From TUNIC Team and Betrayal At Club Low From Cosmo D Studios

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners Will Be Revealed at the IGF Awards Ceremony on March 22 During the 2023 Game Developers Conference SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Block to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire