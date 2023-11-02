Nepsis® Appoints Matt Pearson as President

Pearson will provide strategic oversight and manage integration of Nepsis® Family Office Framework

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nepsis, Inc. (“Nepsis®”), a national financial advisor and investment management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Pearson to the role of president. Matt, who initially joined Nepsis as a research analyst more than a decade ago, has steadily advanced through the company ranks, most recently serving as vice president of business development. He now takes on the role of president, marking a significant milestone in his career journey at Nepsis.





“Over the past 12 years, Matt has made a profound and enduring impact on the firm’s vision and objectives,” said Mark Pearson, Founder and CEO. “His exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to our clients make him an indispensable asset to our team.”

Having earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, Matt quickly established his affinity for the financial services industry. His journey at Nepsis has been marked by a steadfast commitment to sharing the firm’s narrative with financial professionals nationwide, helping them convey its vision to clients. Alongside the rest of the leadership team, Matt champions Nepsis’ guiding principles of clarity and transparency. He guides investors to understand the rationale for their portfolio choices and supports advisors in enhancing their client service, all while upholding the fundamental values that define Nepsis’ approach to financial planning and investment management.

Since joining the firm, Matt has worked closely with advisors, offering strategic guidance and support while implementing company-wide technology crucial to the next phase of the firm’s growth. Notably, he spearheaded the development of the Nepsis App, which provides the firm’s clients with up-to-date financial news and insights from their team of investment experts. As president, Matt will continue overseeing app development and maintenance in alignment with the Clarity Roadmap®, the firm’s proprietary financial planning process. He will also serve as a vital link between the firm’s Tax and Wealth Management divisions, ensuring seamless collaboration to enhance and streamline operations within the Nepsis Family Office Framework.

Matt stated, “At Nepsis, we thrive on collaboration. Our clients, advisors, CPAs, and tax specialists all come together with a shared focus on our clients’ best interests. As I step into this new role, I remain focused on growth and innovation, ensuring that our commitment to our clients remains as strong as ever.”

Coinciding with Matt’s promotion, Nepsis is also welcoming Craig Golden, a senior investment analyst and market strategist, to its ranks. This addition highlights the firm’s steady drive towards growth and its focus on improving client services through the Living with Clarity™ strategy.

About Nepsis®

Nepsis, Inc., headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an independent financial advisor and investment management firm founded by Mark Pearson. The team at Nepsis is driven to provide the power of clarity to the individual investor so that they can accomplish their investment and planning goals. Mark Pearson, as the Founder and CEO, shares his expertise through various channels, including co-hosting the “Invest with Clarity®” podcast, which challenges mainstream advice on money, investing, and the economy. Additionally, the firm conducts retirement planning lectures in Minneapolis and nationwide. Pearson has contributed his insights to national media outlets such as U.S. News and World Report, Wealth Management magazine and Entrepreneur.

Learn more about Nepsis, Inc. and how to Invest with Clarity® at https://nepsisinc.com/.

