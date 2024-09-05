NEP Group Showing New IP Facility, Connected Production Solutions at IBC Show

Amsterdam Exhibit will Highlight NEP’s New Middle East OB Truck, Recent Connected Facility Launches and Product Demos.









PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEP Group, the leading media services provider for sports and entertainment worldwide, today announced it will feature its new IP OB facility at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, a truck that will launch later this fall to serve clients of NEP’s Middle East operation. The IBC Show is a gathering of the industry’s best in content and technology, beginning Friday, 13 September and running through Monday, 16 September at the RAI Amsterdam convention centre.

NEP’s exhibit is staged in the outdoor exhibits at booth 0.A07 and will feature the NEP global production ecosystem, highlighting new facilities, connected solutions and demos of Mediabank and TFC, NEP’s solutions for media asset management and IP infrastructure management, respectively. NEP Group will have technology, operations and commercial experts onsite from 16 different countries, meeting with clients, partners and many industry stakeholders to share insights and detail NEP’s full range of global media services, which include connectivity, specialty capture and more.

Mike Werteen, Global Chief Commercial Officer, says: “ Over the past few months, NEP has supported some of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world with connected production solutions, and we’re excited to be face-to-face once again with clients and industry partners to share our insights and exchange ideas that continue to lead the media services industry into the future.

“ From new IP facilities coming online in Europe and the U.S., to new OB truck launches across several markets – including the one on display here that will move to our NEP Middle East operation – and enhancements to our Mediabank and TFC products, we’re very proud of our recent developments and can’t wait to spend time with our industry colleagues in Amsterdam.”

NEP Appearances and Demos at the IBC 2024 Show

NEP Group will have staff onsite from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, The United Kingdom, and the United States. John Guntenaar, Chief Technology Officer, NEP Europe, will be a featured speaker at the SVG Europe Sport Production Summit on 12 September.

Supporting many of the world’s largest live and near-live events since 2008, NEP’s Mediabank team will be debuting a number of new features at IBC and it will be available for private demos. From a redesigned user interface, to improved search capabilities and new content distribution methods, clients will see why Mediabank remains one of the most trusted names in media asset management.

For more information on connecting with NEP Group at the IBC 2024 Show, visit NEP’s IBC Show page at nepgroup.com/events. Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP’s media services and connected production solutions.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We’re built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

Contacts

Susan Matis



Vice President, Global Marketing



Phone: +1 412-423-1339



Email: press@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro



Senior Manager, PR & Global Communications



Phone: +1 570-357-1992



Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com