Neovera Unveils Security Validation to Identify Risks and Bolster Protection for Financial Services, Healthcare and Other Highly Regulated Organizations

Offering Provides Enhanced IT Audits and Security Assessments to Strengthen Security Posture Beyond Compliance

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neovera, the trusted advisor and full-service technology partner specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, and complex IT challenges, today unveiled its Security Validation offering. The service is designed to help IT teams in highly regulated industries—such as financial services and healthcare—identify cybersecurity risks, test controls, and strengthen their security posture beyond regulatory mandates.

“For years, highly-regulated firms have relied on annual audits to prove protection – but that’s no longer enough,” said Scott Weinberg, CEO at Neovera. “Hackers are focused on sensitive data, something these organizations have in troves – and no size organization is immune.”

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the financial sector has experienced over 20,000 cyberattacks in the past two decades, resulting in losses of $12 billion. In 2024 alone, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights tracked over 670 major health data breaches affecting more than 180 million people.

Neovera’s Security Validation provides a comprehensive portfolio of assessments to measure compliance and bolster cybersecurity, including:

IT audits across all control types—people, policies, processes, and technologies—aligned with industry best practices and frameworks like FFIEC, NIST, CIS, and more

Penetration testing and vulnerability scans to spotlight internal and external weaknesses across all attack vectors

Cloud security reviews to assess configurations, policies, and controls for Microsoft 365, Azure, Amazon AWS, and others

Prescriptive reports and guidance for remediation and detailed tests for implemented security controls

“Security Validation enables these teams to fight back, taking a proactive approach to identifying, understanding, and managing risks so they can focus on evolving their tech stacks to support growth,” added Weinberg.

The news follows Neovera’s acquisition of 10-D Security, bringing together decades of experience in security and compliance. The Security Validation service complements Neovera’s managed cybersecurity solutions, including continuous monitoring, endpoint protection, and more, enabling the company to support institutions seeking comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity and compliance support from identification to remediation.

For more information about Neovera Security Validation, visit https://neovera.com.

About Neovera

Neovera is your trusted advisor and full-service technology partner, specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, and solving complex IT challenges. Serving global enterprises and mid-market organizations in highly regulated industries, Neovera provides end-to-end services to design, build, secure, and manage business-critical infrastructure. With a consultative and high-touch approach, Neovera empowers businesses to achieve their goals with confidence and long-term success. Follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Neovera, visit https://neovera.com/.

