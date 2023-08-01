Neosho, MO Welcomes Ozark Fiber’s High-Speed Internet Expansion

NEOSHO, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ozark Fiber is delighted to announce its latest venture in Neosho, MO, bringing cutting-edge high-speed fiber-optic communications to the town. Construction has already begun on the city’s first fiber-to-the-home internet network, and “phase 1” is expected to be completed by Q2 2024, covering nearly all of the city.





Richard Leavens, Director of Development Services for the City of Neosho, stated “We enthusiastically welcome Ozark Fiber to our community. This outstanding addition will bring cutting-edge fiber internet, WiFi, and voice services, bolstering our city’s infrastructure and attracting new investments, thereby fostering unparalleled social and economic growth. Ozark Fiber’s high-speed fiber-optic internet is set to play a crucial role in our mission to cultivate a thriving environment, benefiting both our residents and businesses.” Ozark Fiber’s Chief Technology Officer, Tracy Carollo, added, “We are excited to bring cutting-edge technology to Neosho and its surrounding areas. Our services not only surpass traditional cable offerings in speed and reliability but also prioritize a superior customer experience. Our customer-centric approach means ‘no gimmicks,’ offering simple pricing, no data caps, no contracts, and affordable rates.”

Residents in the area can look forward to unmatched internet speeds as Ozark Fiber launches with initial residential speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) with future plans to offer up to 10 Gbps of lightning-fast internet. Their fiber service provides a highly reliable, symmetrical speed, low latency, and high-throughput network, ensuring an excellent customer experience with no network congestion, paving the way for future high-bandwidth technologies and services. Additionally, the services include “Premium WiFi,” allowing seamless connection and management of wireless devices using the latest WiFi technology.

Ozark Fiber values its connection to the local community, by employing local representatives to deliver excellent customer service and building long-lasting relationships with their customers and communities.

For more information about Ozark Fiber or to pre-register for their service, please visit www.ozarkfiber.com.

