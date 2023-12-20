NEORIS Strengthens Position in U.S. Market with Strategic Acquisition of ForeFront​

This acquisition by NEORIS is poised to foster its expansion plans in the United States.

Acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy, aiming to establish broader and more global consulting capabilities to support clients in their digital transformation journey.

ForeFront is a top Summit partner with multi- cloud integration expertise in Salesforce ecosystem.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MiamiTech–NEORIS, a global leader in digital acceleration, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ForeFront, one of Salesforce’s top partners and a globally recognized innovator in Cloud consulting and implementation services. ForeFront is to join NEORIS as a wholly-owned U.S.-based subsidiary and looking to accelerate NEORIS’ growth in the U.S. market as well as to spearhead NEORIS’ Salesforce practice worldwide.









The acquisition of ForeFront is another step toward NEORIS’ goal of strengthening its positioning and accelerating its expansion plans in the U.S. market. This goal was further realized in 2022 when Advent International, a global private equity investor, joined multinational CEMEX to work together as partners and shareholders of NEORIS.

Together, NEORIS and ForeFront will form a deeper and global consulting capability for clients adopting Salesforce solutions across manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and more. NEORIS proficiency in AI-driven analytics, ERP award-winning solutions and Cloud computing platforms will combine with ForeFront’s Salesforce multi-cloud expertise to deliver broader array of integrated services offering digital transformation and technology services to Enterprise clients.

The acquisition enhances NEORIS’ standing as a prominent player in corporate digital transformation by integrating ForeFront’s technological prowess and expertise in Salesforce with NEORIS’s own experience in deploying disruptive solutions using cutting-edge technologies such as AI to drive changes in business models. The strategic partnership between NEORIS and Forefront will aim to revolutionize the digital market and expand the boundaries of innovation.

“We are excited to welcome the ForeFront team to NEORIS,” said Martín Mendez, CEO of NEORIS. “This acquisition represents a significant leap forward in terms of innovation and technology. The addition of the Salesforce expertise, thanks to one of Salesforce’s most talented partners in the US, is undoubtedly a major achievement. Together, we aim to expand our service offerings and strengthen our capability to continue delivering the best services and offerings to our clients.”

Meanwhile, Michel Berger, CEO and co-founder of ForeFront, asserts that: “joining NEORIS is an exciting milestone in our growth strategy. With NEORIS we are adding capacity to address the demand from Salesforce clients for synergistic transformational capabilities to accelerate their digital business experience and lasting value.”

Anne Marie Berger, President and co-founder of ForeFront, adds that: “as a part of NEORIS community, we will amplify our driven-culture to create game-changing Salesforce market strategy and global delivery potential. With NEORIS’ 5,000+ professional talents and presence in 12 countries, we’re establishing ourselves as a formidable partner in the Salesforce ecosystem.”

Headquartered in Fair Haven (New Jersey), ForeFront has delivered and deployed some of the industry-most innovative ‘Cloud’ solutions based on Salesforce products such as Manufacturing Cloud, Health Cloud, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, Field Service Lightning, Commerce & Experience Cloud, Automotive Cloud, to name a few. Their competitive market differentiation leverages their IP-based accelerators such as Maestro (best-in-class DevOps), Cloud Clipper (AWS cost engine for complex pricing), and other Salesforce-native accelerators. Technology Holdings advised Forefront on the transaction.

NEORIS plans to incorporate ForeFront’s solution blueprints and delivery capabilities optimization know-how into its own structure. “With ForeFront, we strengthen our ability to integrate advanced technologies and specialized approaches to exceed our clients’ expectations. The infusion of new talents brings highly valuable expertise and knowledge that will be instrumental in our expansion within the US and other regions,” Mendez added.

The culture fit and combined value of both companies will significantly drive NEORIS’ growth potential. “This partnership enables us to bring our entire offering to ForeFront’s U.S. clients while also providing our current clients with Salesforce expertise. The synergy between both companies as well as our collective experience will play pivotal roles in NEORIS’ growth and ongoing commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions while streamlining their path to digital transformation” concludes the NEORIS executive.

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global digital accelerator, with more than 20 years of experience, which helps companies and organizations around the world to take the leap towards innovation, through the design and implementation of disruptive and sustainable solutions so that they can develop their activities in a more efficient and a competitive way. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, NEORIS has operations in the US, Europe and Latin America and has more than 400 active clients, most of them Fortune 500.

It is the first and only IT consulting company in Latin America that received the SAP® global services certification and among its global partners it counts industry majors such as Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Salesforce.

To learn more, visit www.neoris.com or LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 415 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2023, had $92 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 295 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit:



Website: www.adventinternational.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

About CEMEX

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com.

