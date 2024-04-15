Neon Money Club Launches ‘The Cream Wellness Studio,’ An In-App Wellness Experience

The Finance Platform Behind Dating App ‘Score’ Takes On Health With The Launch of Its All New Virtual Wellness Studio

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neon Money Club, the innovative lifestyle finance platform, proudly unveils its latest venture: the Cream Wellness Studio, a pioneering in-app platform dedicated to holistic self-care, perfectly timed for Financial Literacy Month. Building on the success of its flagship product, the Cream Card™️, and the viral sensation Score, the innovative dating app for individuals with good credit, Neon Money Club continues its mission of seamlessly integrating financial literacy into everyday life.





Cream Wellness Studio will offer a diverse array of original content, ranging from yoga and pilates to breathwork and meditation for Cream Card members. The platform is meticulously designed to foster a symbiotic relationship between financial well-being and overall health. By embracing self-care, Neon Money Club aims to empower individuals to prioritize their holistic wellness journey alongside their financial goals.

“We’re evolving the financial landscape by merging financial wellness into crucial aspects of individuals’ lives. It’s important to incorporate discussions on financial well-being into broader conversations about overall wellness,” said Luke Bailey, Co-Founder and CEO of Neon Money Club. “At Neon Money Club, we aren’t afraid to put our talent behind our mission. We hope Cream Wellness Studio reframes future discussions on financial wellness and introduces a new standard of care to our industry that focuses on the humans who use our products.”

A study by the American Psychological Association (APA) found that financial stress is a significant source of stress for Americans, with 72% reporting feeling stressed about money. The addition of Cream Wellness Studio goes beyond mere product, embodying health in every facet of life, offering a range of content that includes yoga and intentions, pilates and breathwork as well as guided meditation. Through its various initiatives, Neon Money Club seeks to demystify finance and position financial wellness as an integral component of overall well-being.

The Cream Card™️, originally introduced in fall of 2023, empowers members to invest. It earns 1.5 reward points on all spending and Cardmembers receive double the redemption value when they convert their points to invest in the US Stock Market. Cream Wellness Studio will be permanently integrated into Neon Money Club’s app, alongside its Cream Card™️ on the American Express Network. For non-Cream Cardmembers, a selection of content will be available for free allowing individuals to experience the value before committing to the club.

To learn more and download the Neon Money Club App visit joinneon.com.

ABOUT NEON MONEY CLUB

Neon Money Club is a lifestyle financial platform that lives at the intersection of finance and culture. It’s the exclusive home of The Cream Card™️, that enables Cardmembers to convert their reward points to invest in the US stock market. The Cream Card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust on the American Express Network. It is available exclusively at Neon Money Club.

