NeoBuds Pro 2: Edifier Elevates TWS Audio Performance with Knowles

The new flagship earbuds, supported by Knowles balanced armature drivers and MEMS microphones, are the first to debut Edifier’s proprietary Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC, setting new standards for premium, personalized audio.

ITASCA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BalancedArmature–Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, has joined forces with consumer audio brand Edifier, an award-winning manufacturer of premium sound systems, bookshelf speakers and personal audio devices, in the creation of the NeoBuds Pro 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. This flagship TWS earbud design raises the bar for premium wireless audio with the help of Knowles RAN balanced armature (BA) receivers and SiSonic™ MEMS microphone technology.

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 streams music over Bluetooth at ultra-high frequencies, up to 192kHz/24bit, using the latest LHDC 5.0 HD codec. The distinctive, JAS High-Res Premium Audio-certified earbuds promise seamless frequency transitions, realistic sound details, and high performance across their expansive range, made possible by combining the Knowles RAN BA receiver, multi-diaphragm dynamic drivers and high-res audio coding. The BA transmits crisp treble frequencies up to 40 kHz, while the 10 mm dynamic driver delivers rich yet precise bass and mid-range. Digital signal processing (DSP) with active crossover controls each driver, enabling them to reproduce frequencies with high precision.

NeoBuds Pro 2 is the first to incorporate Edifier’s Wide-Band Multi-Channel Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), employing wideband artificial intelligence (AI) noise reduction algorithms and configuring four microphones per earpiece. The ANC design adds an independent feed-forward channel that applies the noise reduction ability of the Knowles BA to hybrid ANC channels. The design also features Knowles’ latest Analog MEMS microphone Raptor (SPK01A0LR5H-1), which offers 72dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and a low-frequency roll-off (LFRO) of 17 Hz for superior ANC performance and improved voice call quality. Working with the AI algorithm that filters ambient noise, the Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC supports noise cancellation with a depth of -50dB and 5kHz bandwidth, as well as high-fidelity transparency mode, low-latency gaming mode, and multi-dimensional spatial audio and head tracking to immerse listeners in a 360-degree sonic realm.

The Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve demonstrates that listeners across age ranges and hearing abilities prefer expanded treble ranges. To meet listener preferences across markets, personalized hearing capabilities for TWS are crucial. Acknowledging the significance of customized audio experiences, especially in the TWS market, the earbuds introduce advanced sound personalization features with Edifier’s AI Multimodal Dual Adaptive System. The intuitive mobile app allows users to analyze their listening preferences and optimize a customized auditory journey.

“Edifier’s mission is to always provide consumers with access to innovative, high-end audio technology at an affordable price. We are incredibly excited to embark on this journey with Knowles Corporation, a company synonymous with cutting-edge acoustic technology and quality,” said Stanley Wen, chief technology officer at Edifier. “Partnering with Knowles was a decision rooted in our shared passion for pushing audio boundaries and our commitment to delivering unparalleled listening experiences to our users. NeoBuds Pro 2, with the integration of Knowles BA drivers and MEMS microphones and our proprietary Wide-Band Multi-Channel ANC design, represents a milestone in TWS technology, and we are eager to see how it will redefine expectations and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

“Edifier is well-respected by consumers and audio experts alike for its commitment to sound innovation and shares our mission to provide high-quality, versatile and exceptional audio experiences for consumers,” said Jon Kiachian, President of MedTech and Specialty Audio at Knowles Corporation. “Collaborating with Edifier on the NeoBuds Pro 2 exemplifies the high standards Knowles sets forth for high-performance audio design, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with them.”

NeoBuds Pro 2 earbuds are now available at www.edifier.com/global/p/true-wireless-earbuds/neobuds-pro-2. For more information on Knowles balanced armatures, visit www.knowles.com/premiumsound. Learn more about Knowles SiSonic microphones at www.knowles.com/subdepartment/dpt-microphones/subdpt-sisonic-surface-mount-mems.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, hearing health acoustics, and high-performance capacitors and RF products, serving the consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in SiSonic™ MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience across consumer applications. Knowles’ focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, and global operational expertise, enables it to deliver innovative solutions at scale across multiple applications. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles is a global organization with employees in over a dozen countries. For more information, visit knowles.com.

About Edifier



Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, delivering outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers, and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Over the past 25 years, Edifier has been guided by the principle “passion for sound,” which helped the brand emerge as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves audio lovers worldwide through its distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions. More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com/global.

Contacts

Financial:

John Anderson



Knowles Investor Relations



investorrelations@knowles.com

Media:

Bethany DeMarco



Marketing Communications Manager



Bethany.DeMarco@knowles.com