Neobank PoetrYY Launches with Mbanq to Provide Digital Finance Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BankingasaService–PoetrYY Finance, the neobank, has officially launched, with a mission to transform the banking landscape for startups, small businesses, collegiate athletes, individuals, and underserved communities. PoetrYY Finance leverages Mbanq’s cutting-edge Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform to offer innovative, secure, and inclusive financial solutions.





PoetrYY is officially live – offering consumer banking products and services with immediate availability. The company stands out as a beacon of financial empowerment with comprehensive financial services and solutions that include debit cards, checking accounts and peer-to-peer payments. PoetrYY seamlessly integrates traditional banking services into an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly platform, equipped with advanced biometric technology for enhanced security.

Delon Turner, Chairman of PoetrYY, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Mbanq: “Mbanq has been instrumental in helping PoetrYY bring its vision to life. Mbanq’s technology, compliance, and operations support have been invaluable in creating and running our neobank efficiently and cost-effectively. We are excited to offer inclusive banking solutions that make a positive difference to the lives of our customers.”

Mbanq’s CEO, Vlad Lounegov weighed in on what sets PoetrYY apart, emphasizing the importance of community: “The team at PoetrYY Finance believes in US communities and the people that serve them. PoetrYY’s inclusivity and market potential make it stand out in the neobanking space, with huge potential for growth.”

PoetrYY Finance is deeply committed to unbanked and underbanked communities, aiming to simplify access to money management through mobile and digital technology. Its services cater to startups, small and medium businesses (SMBs), with a focus on disenfranchised and underserved communities.

PoetrYY Finance is also a FinTech innovator with several business products currently in the development stage, to pioneer:

A collegiate athletes Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) financial service partnership that serves collegiate athletes with their NIL digital banking needs and helps them transition their collegiate earning power from the gridiron, court, and diamond, into robust checking, savings, and credit card programs.

A College & University Endowment Collective that focuses on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to simplify the financial lives of students and to allow them to donate and monitor contributions to their educational establishment.

About Mbanq

Founded in 2016, headquartered in the United States, with a global presence, Mbanq is a leading FinTech innovator known for its regulatory prowess, modern technology, and industry-specific solutions.

Mbanq is a world-leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider with a comprehensive ‘as-a-service’ portfolio, including compliance, lending, back office, and dispute resolutions.

Mbanq empowers traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, and FinTech platforms to create and operate digital finance solutions. Its white-label mobile apps and open banking APIs offer a modern digital experience while ensuring compliance and innovation. www.mbanq.com

About PoetrYY Finance

New York-based PoetrYY Finance is a groundbreaking neobank founded on the principles of diversity, inclusion, and community engagement. Its mission is to revolutionize the financial services landscape, extending essential financial services to startups, small businesses, individuals, and underserved communities that have been excluded from the financial mainstream. PoetrYY is a portfolio holding of 7even Hills Venture Capital.

PoetrYY Finance in not a bank. PoetrYY is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Mbanq’s Banking partner, Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.

www.poetryyfinance.com

Contacts

Alex Player



alex.player@mbanq.com