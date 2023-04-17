NelsonHall Recognized Datamatics as an ‘Innovator’ in the NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Financial Services Cloud, SaaS & BPaaS in the Cloud Services market segment

LIVONIA, Mich. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationTesting–Datamatics, a global Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company, is recognized as an ‘Innovator’ in the NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation 2023 for Financial Services Cloud, SaaS & BPaaS in the Cloud Services market segment. According to the report, Datamatics is rated higher on “ability to meet future client requirements”, with specific capability in cloud services, while also delivering immediate benefits to its financial services clients.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyses the performance of vendors offering cloud services, SaaS & BPaaS in the financial services sector. The evaluation allows strategic sourcing managers to assess vendors’ capability across various criteria and business situations and identify the best-performing vendors with specific abilities in each service.

Datamatics offers its clients a wide range of services, including Cloud Consulting, Cloud Migration, DevOps and Application Testing with focus on AWS and Microsoft Azure Platforms.

According to the report, “Datamatics has strong app engineering and testing capabilities, and its expertise extends to app modernization services, cloud migration, and application management & maintenance. With its extensive domain expertise and technical proficiency, Datamatics can help organizations achieve their digital transformation goals and drive business growth.”

While commenting on the recognition, Sachin Rane, EVP & Head – Software Solutions, Datamatics said, “We are happy to be recognized as an ‘Innovator’ in the Cloud Services market segment by NelsonHall. This report demonstrates Datamatics’ strong capability in orchestrating cloud transformation for our global clients along with our deep understanding of the financial services vertical. We are confident that our expertise in cloud services and customer-centric approach will enable us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Andy Efstathiou, Director of NelsonHall’s Banking Operations & Transformation practice, said, “Datamatics was identified as an Innovator in Cloud services based on its strong application engineering and testing capabilities, with domain expertise drawn from its long-term experience with financial institutions. In addition, Datamatics is launching new services including a cloud-based app testing service and an infrastructure architecture quality review.”

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understands the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Datamatics:

Datamatics is a Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences Company that enables enterprises to go Deep in Digital to boost their productivity, customer experience and competitive advantage. It has established Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection products. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across four continents with significant delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines. To learn more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com.

