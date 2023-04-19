NEC’s Face Recognition Solution Achieves Lead Ranking in DHS Biometrics Rally

NeoFace Algorithm Scores 100 Percent Match Rate for Racial Demographics Tested

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions announced today that its NeoFace face recognition algorithm has once again stood out for its superior performance in the 2022 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Biometric Technology Rally, achieving a perfect match rate of 100 percent for various racial demographics tested. The results show NEC continuing to hold a leading position among major global competitors in terms of the accuracy and speed of its technology.

The test, conducted by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate in controlled scenarios relevant to DHS operations, was held in September 2022 at the agency’s Maryland Test Facility. The rally tested 40 leading face recognition systems over 11 days, with algorithms scored according to their ability to accurately match images of volunteers.

“NEC has proven once again to be the leader in biometrics, digital identity and vision AI, with our NeoFace solution achieving top matching system rankings in the Department of Homeland Security’s validator of accurate biometric technologies,” said Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, President of NEC National Security Systems.

With a true identification rate of 99.8 percent for most acquisition devices, the NeoFace product frequently used by law enforcement, achieved top matching system rankings in addition to showing no demographic differentials for those self-reporting their race as Black, Asian or White.

The rally is an annual event hosted by DHS to allow players in the biometric industry to demonstrate the accuracy of their technology, which is frequently employed by the federal government for use at security checkpoints.

“NEC’s ‘Truly Open and Truly Trusted’ approach, combined with our commitment to elevating ethical and accurate biometric technology, has paved the way for us to provide face recognition solutions which elevate security for countless customers and the nation at large,” Kiernan added.

NEC’s NeoFace Reveal is a forensic face recognition application that allows law enforcement, crime laboratories, and civil applicant processing agencies to identify face images through either a one-to-many search or one-to-one match, against large and small photo databases. Similar to searching fingerprints from crime scenes, NeoFace can help experts positively identify unknown subjects with a high degree of accuracy.

