NEC X Opens Applications for Elev X! Ignite Venture Studio, Cohort Batch 13

NEC’s Silicon Valley Tech Accelerator Seeks Entrepreneurs Launching a New Business in B2B SaaS, Digital Health, Public Safety, Marketing and AgTech Industries

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ElevX—NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s portfolio of advanced technologies and global businesses, is now accepting applications for Elev X! Ignite, its venture studio program that transforms early-stage founders into seed-ready startups with unmatched support, resources and up to $200K of equity funding.









Startups have until December 20, 2024, to apply for the upcoming cohort, Batch 13, which will commence in early 2025, following a multi-phase selection process.

“Elev X! empowers ambitious founders with bold ideas to create a lasting impact,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “Each new cohort brings a fresh wave of innovation to solve pressing real-world challenges. These startups are pushing the frontiers of technology, creating solutions that address critical market needs and contribute to a better society. Batch 13 represents an opportunity to take these transformative ideas and provide the support they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”

NEC X has continued to experience rapid growth, both in the number of Elev X! applicants, as well as its robust network of tech experts and entrepreneurs. Today, the NEC X network encompasses more than 6,000 entrepreneurs worldwide. NEC X has also expanded with new corporate partnerships, providing additional resources and invaluable startup support, including Sumitomo Life, SOMPO Digital Lab and Yazaki Innovations.

Applications for Elev X! Ignite increased by 23% from Batch 11 and more than doubled year over year since 2023, underscoring the value of NEC X’s unique blend of support, funding and market access. In addition, SPIN, NEC X’s monthly startup-investor pitch and networking event series, has drawn more than 500 participants since launching in June, offering another gateway for startups to connect with investors.

Why Join Elev X! Ignite

Elev X! Ignite is unlike any traditional venture studio, offering a unique blend of strategic collaboration, engineering expertise, extensive R&D resources, comprehensive support services and funding to accelerate transformative startups. This customized program is ideal for entrepreneurs and founding teams in the ideation or prototyping phase. It is designed to fast-track innovations that synergize with NEC’s technologies and businesses, have a clear vision and the potential for substantial market impact.

While entrepreneurs from all industries are eligible, NEC X has a particular strength and focus on B2B software and SaaS startups innovating in the fields of AI, climate and agriculture, marketing, public safety, and healthcare.

During the six- to nine-month program, startups work closely with NEC X’s innovation team, researchers, industry experts, coaches, mentors and advisors to refine their product and market fit. This collaborative journey includes conducting customer discovery and validation, developing compelling Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), verifying Proof-of-Concept (POC), and engaging paying customers and investors.

Since its founding in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 130 startups.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are those working on new business ideas, developing problem-solution hypotheses, or prototyping MVPs. It is not required to have launched a product or generated revenue. Submissions will be evaluated on innovation, market potential and scalability.

Approximately 30 applicants will advance to its first phase called “Business Design,” a fee-free and equity-free pre-program of workshops and mentorship, followed by a selection of six to nine startups to join Elev X! Ignite.

For application information, materials and deadlines, click here.

For more information about Elev X!, please visit: https://elev-x.com.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 100 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2024 NEC Corporation.

