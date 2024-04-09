NEC Showcases Proven Biometric Solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, biometrics, communications and networking solutions, today announced it is set to showcase its latest biometric innovations at this year’s Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) in Frankfurt, Germany, from April 16 – 18.





Attendees arriving for PTE at Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) can experience the future of travel today by breezing through various steps in the passenger journey – from check-in to boarding – by utilizing SITA Smart Path, powered by the NEC I:Delight Digital Platform. From enrollment at a kiosk or counter, to pre-security automated gates and self-boarding gates, the true common-use platform means passengers who opt-in can use biometric technology like Star Alliance Biometrics to seamlessly pass through each stage of the journey by simply scanning their face.

To discover how our solutions enhance travel experiences and boost operational efficiency at Fraport and other global airports, NEC experts will be available on the PTE exhibition floor in booth E221.

But the journey doesn’t end there. At PTE, NEC is thrilled to showcase its secure and scalable solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to experts and experience firsthand the latest NEC advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and biometric technology with immersive demonstrations including:

Digital Identification and Authentication

Mobile Boarding Solutions

Multi-Modal Capture

Gateless Access

Baggage Analytics and Object Detection

“We’re thrilled to not only showcase our innovations on the exhibition floor, but also highlight their real-world application at Frankfurt Airport,” said Jason Van Sice, Vice President, Aviation at NEC. “This year’s PTE event is an incredible place where we can share our vision for the future of travel and demonstrate how NEC’s solutions are already making a tangible impact by enhancing the passenger experience.”

To schedule a meeting or connect with an NEC expert, visit HERE.

Learn more about our aviation solutions at https://www.necam.com/aviation/.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with 284 group companies in more than 50 countries and $25 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

©2024 NEC Corporation. NEC and I:Delight are registered trademarks of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Emily McCann at emily.mccann@necam.com