NEC Introduces UNIVERGE BLUE® AI Assistant, Powered by UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE™ Artificial Intelligence, Bringing the Power of Generative AI to its UNIVERGE BLUE COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM

NEC unveils UNIVERGE BLUE AI Assistant, the latest addition to the UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT UCaaS solution, which helps users access information easily and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks using Generative AI, powered by UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, today announced the launch of UNIVERGE BLUE AI Assistant powered by UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE artificial intelligence (AI). UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE, the latest addition to its comprehensive UNIVERGE BLUE CLOUD SERVICES portfolio, is an artificial intelligence engine that plays a pivotal role in both UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT and ENGAGE, providing cutting-edge AI technology, thoughtfully and responsibly integrated into its intelligent communications platform. It’s designed to empower businesses by enhancing intelligence, productivity, efficiency and customer care capabilities.

The UNIVERGE BLUE AI Assistant uses generative AI to help businesses easily access and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. From writing content to answering frequently asked questions, writing code, translating text, summarizing information and more, users can access the AI Assistant through CONNECT. In addition to these capabilities, privacy and security are at the core of the AI Assistant. It proactively keeps information users share private—along with any company data—by not storing any information in the GenAI engine. This means information input by users within a customer environment is never sent externally for purposes of further training the AI engine, ensuring customer proprietary information and usage of AI is kept confidential and secure.

Built into the CONNECT desktop and mobile applications, this new productivity tool is available for free for UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT users, including ESSENTIALS, PRO, PRO PLUS, and CONNECT BRIDGE PRO and PRO-PLUS users. Best of all, this is just the beginning with exciting new features and capabilities on the horizon.

“NEC understands that enhancing productivity and optimizing time is crucial for our customers. The UNIVERGE BLUE AI Assistant, integrated with the UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE AI engine, is essential for delivering cutting-edge technology in intelligent communications,” said Marc Hebner, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation of America. “This addition underscores our commitment to ensuring our customers have the best tools available to maximize employee and customer experiences, ultimately contributing to their business success.”

As the foundation of NEC’s AI-powered technology, UNIVERGE BLUE PULSE can be found throughout CONNECT and ENGAGE. Here are a few other areas where it is utilized to help businesses achieve their full potential:

Transcription – Automatic, non-real time transcription of audio recordings into written text, made upon termination of a call or meeting. Transcribes voicemails, contact center call recordings and recorded virtual meetings.

– Automatic, non-real time transcription of audio recordings into written text, made upon termination of a call or meeting. Transcribes voicemails, contact center call recordings and recorded virtual meetings. AI Transcription Redaction – Detects and removes sensitive information from call transcriptions like Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Personal Health Information (PHI) and makes transcriptions searchable using key words.

Detects and removes sensitive information from call transcriptions like Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Personal Health Information (PHI) and makes transcriptions searchable using key words. AI Sentiment Analysis – Automatically identifies and extracts subjective information from transcribed voice calls, determining the emotional tone of a piece of text—categorizing it as positive, negative or neutral— making it easier for contact center supervisors to identify the right conversations to review.

– Automatically identifies and extracts subjective information from transcribed voice calls, determining the emotional tone of a piece of text—categorizing it as positive, negative or neutral— making it easier for contact center supervisors to identify the right conversations to review. AI Evaluator – Transcribed conversations can be searched for key trigger words and flagged interactions can be automatically assigned to quality assurance analysts for review. This allows users to provide feedback on conversations with the greatest business impact.

Transcribed conversations can be searched for key trigger words and flagged interactions can be automatically assigned to quality assurance analysts for review. This allows users to provide feedback on conversations with the greatest business impact. AI Interaction Summary (Coming Soon) – Automatically generates a summary of every inbound or outbound call, creating a timely and accurate account of the interaction, thus saving the agent time and increasing accuracy.

Automatically generates a summary of every inbound or outbound call, creating a timely and accurate account of the interaction, thus saving the agent time and increasing accuracy. Notes, Action Items, and Virtual Backgrounds for Video Conferencing – Analysis of recorded conversations to identify key topics, speaker turns and actionable items such as tasks, decisions and follow-up actions. Virtual background feature allows industry standard visual privacy in meetings, especially in work from home (WFH) environments.

