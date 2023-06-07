NEC Foundation of America Announces More Than $500,000 in Grants for 2023

NEC Corporation of America’s Foundation places its 2023 focus on health and education

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Foundation of America, NEC Corporation of America (NEC)’s charitable giving fund, today announced its 2023 grant recipients, dedicating more than $500,000 to schools and non-profit programs. Since 1991, NEC Foundation of America’s mission has been to contribute to the creation of social value and help advance human potential through technology and innovative giving programs. Comprised of new and long-standing community partners, grantees were chosen based on measurable community impact as well as demonstrated dedication to the foundation’s core pillars of education, health and human services, environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.

NEC Foundation of America’s 2023 grant recipients are as follows:

Catch Up & Read – Herbert Marcus Elementary School (Dallas)

Dallas Education Foundation – Book vending machines and student home library program (Dallas)

FC Dallas Foundation – STEAM FC, powered by NEC (Frisco)

Susan G. Komen – 3-Day Walk (National)

UT Dallas – Edith and Peter O’Donnell Jr. Athenaeum (Dallas)

Young Women’s Preparatory Network – Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School (Dallas)

“NEC understands its responsibility to support organizations on the front lines of caring for the communities we work and live in each day,” said Ken Wilson, Vice President-Strategic Planning, NEC & NEC Foundation of America Vice President. “Our 2023 grant recipients exemplify the immense dedication it takes to keep our communities thriving. We’re proud of the work they have done, and we look forward to supporting the continuation of that work through the foundation this year.”

NEC Foundation has been a long-time supporter of many of this year’s recipients, providing funding, donations, internships and volunteer support. Some examples include working with Herbert Marcus Elementary School’s Catch Up & Read program to give students the reading foundation they need to succeed in school and life, cofounding the STEAM FC educational field trip program alongside the FC Dallas Foundation, as well as providing funding, internships and upgraded technology for the Young Women’s Preparatory Network and Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School.

“NEC’s generous financial contributions have enabled Young Women’s Preparatory Network students to plan careers in STEM fields at a rate that is four times higher than the national average. Their support provides these young women with hands-on learning experiences, access to cutting-edge tools, relevant internships and mentoring and highly trained teachers, all of which are essential for pursuing STEM degrees with confidence,” said Lynn McBee, CEO, Young Women’s Preparatory Network. “Thanks to NEC’s investment in our mission, our previously underserved students become highly qualified college graduates who are ready to make a positive impact on the world. Their partnership changes the world.”

In addition to its long-standing support of local projects and programs, NEC Foundation is excited to announce its newest grant recipient, Dallas Education Foundation.

“We are beyond grateful and thrilled to partner with NEC Foundation,” said Mita Havlick, Executive Director of Dallas Education Foundation. “This donation to advance literacy is a continuation of the company’s long-term support of the students of Dallas ISD, and we know that NEC Foundation’s investment in this program will have direct impact by creating a positive connection between students and reading material, cultivating a love of learning, and promoting parent engagement.”

While this year’s round of funding has concluded, NEC looks forward to engaging with new potential community partners during its next round of funding this fall. For more information about NEC Foundation of America, please visit NECFoundation.org or reach out to the foundation directly at foundation@necfoundation.org.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

