<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire NEC Establishes Subsidiaries in Europe for Strengthening Global AI Drug Development Business
Business Wire

NEC Establishes Subsidiaries in Europe for Strengthening Global AI Drug Development Business

di Business Wire

TOKYO & HILVERSUM, Netherlands & OSLO, Norway & MANNHEIM, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation (NEC, TOKYO: 6701) announced in 2019 that it would expand the application of its cutting-edge AI technologies to drug development, focusing on advanced therapy as part of enhancing its healthcare business. Subsequently, in order to advance AI-powered personalized treatment and beyond, NEC acquired Norway-based NEC OncoImmunity (NOI) that same year.

Today, NEC and NOI announced that NOI will be realigned as a subsidiary of NEC Bio B.V. (NB) in Hilversum, Netherlands, a newly established wholly owned subsidiary of NEC. At the same time, NEC established another new company, NEC Bio Therapeutics (NBT) in Mannheim, Germany, also a subsidiary of NB.

The new structure will enable NEC to drive long-term growth. The main focus of NB will be to streamline all AI, drug research and development activities. While NOI will continue with its research activities, working on the frontiers of the intersection between drug research and AI technology, NBT will lead the clinical development and clinical strategy of the assets in the drug development pipeline.

NEC Bio, along with NOI and NBT, will continue to work with various partners to facilitate pre-clinical and clinical development in the infectious disease and oncology fields.

Contacts

Joseph Jasper

j-jasper(at)nec.com

Articoli correlati

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Expert Solution Named Market Leader in Global and DACH BARC Score Financial Performance Management Reports for 6th Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ESG--Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announces that its CCH®...
Continua a leggere

Deluxe Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for Second Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Survey of 25,000 U.S. Residents Identifies Deluxe as a Leader Among Prominent Financial Brands MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and...
Continua a leggere

Data Mesh Learning Community Comes Together to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Data Mesh

Business Wire Business Wire -
Platinum sponsors Agile Lab, Nextdata, Reltio and Starburst; Gold sponsor Striim; Silver sponsors Acryl Data, Hasura and Soda; and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Expert Solution Named Market Leader in Global and DACH BARC...

Business Wire