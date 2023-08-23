NEC Enhances Healthcare Communications with New Integrations: UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE Contact Center + Leading Electronic Healthcare Record Systems

NEC UNIVERGE BLUE Healthcare Solutions practice improves secure communications between providers and patients with personalized and expedited capabilities

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, today announced the launch of new healthcare integrations within its comprehensive UNIVERGE BLUE cloud services portfolio. These integrations seamlessly connect the omni-channel UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE contact center solution with industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, including Epic®, ORACLE Cerner® and MEDITECH®. This strategic advancement empowers healthcare providers to reduce costs, optimize operational efficiencies, expedite access to critical patient information and deliver superior patient care through automated and self-service capabilities.

With the evolution of remote work and virtual healthcare, NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE Healthcare Solutions practice is at the forefront of innovating cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions. These solutions enable healthcare providers to establish secure and efficient connections with their patients, ensuring personalized care regardless of physical location. The newly introduced integrations between the ENGAGE contact center—a centralized platform for managing customer interactions across voice, SMS, email and chat—and leading EHR systems, epitomizes NEC’s commitment to enhancing patient engagement, automating communication workflows and simplifying administrative tasks.

Features and advantages of these integrations include the following capabilities through Patient Engage, Assist and Notify:

Patient Assist: Expedited patient verification and call resolution – Caller ID-triggered patient data dynamically populates care providers’ screens, expediting verification processes and reducing call handling times. Dashboard displays may encompass prescription histories, household member details, outstanding bills and other pertinent information that enriches the connected patient care experience.

– Caller ID-triggered patient data dynamically populates care providers’ screens, expediting verification processes and reducing call handling times. Dashboard displays may encompass prescription histories, household member details, outstanding bills and other pertinent information that enriches the connected patient care experience. Patient Engage: Inbound self-service options with Interactive Voice Response (IVR) – Patients are empowered with self-service IVR functionalities, enabling independent tasks such as bill payments, appointment management and prescription renewals. This reduces call volumes, allowing healthcare personnel to focus on complex patient requests.

Patients are empowered with self-service IVR functionalities, enabling independent tasks such as bill payments, appointment management and prescription renewals. This reduces call volumes, allowing healthcare personnel to focus on complex patient requests. Patient Notify: Automated outbound notifications – Expanding on existing Dynamic Notification capabilities, this feature facilitates real-time communications through voice, SMS, email, and chat, and responding to EHR events like upcoming appointments and prescription refills. Healthcare providers can reduce time-consuming tasks, minimize appointment no-shows and elevate patient engagement by accommodating preferred communication channels.

“NEC is proud to deliver transformative cloud services to healthcare providers as an integral part of the UNIVERGE BLUE portfolio,” said Marc Hebner, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation of America. “The integration of UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE Contact Center with leading electronic health record systems exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering healthcare professionals and fostering seamless, secure and patient-centered interactions. These solutions will allow for an enhanced patient experience and increase employee productivity — a true win-win for healthcare providers.”

These newly introduced healthcare integrations are possible through NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE work with SpinSci, a leading provider of intuitive collaboration and contact center solutions for healthcare that helps health systems drive better patient engagement and best-in-class care management for better health outcomes.

These integrations are available directly to customers and through NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE Channel Partner ecosystem as an add-on service for the UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE contact center solution. UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE contact center is backed by a 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreement and 24/7 support – all managed through one, intuitive point of control. For more information, visit: https://www.univergeblue.com/industries/cloud-healthcare.

For more information on NEC’s UNIVERGE BLUE COULD SERVICES, visit www.UNIVERGEBLUE.com.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

©2023 NEC Corporation. NEC is a registered trademarks of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Crystal DuBois at crystal.dubois@necam.com