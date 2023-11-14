NEC Announces Agreement with Ideal Innovations Inc. to Promote Responsible Use of Face Recognition Technology

The new agreement offers NEC customers the opportunity to attend virtual and in-person training sessions designed to equip users with the latest knowledge and skills

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, biometrics, communications, and networking solutions today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3), a leader in biometric and forensic professional services with respect to user training as well as system and software development and operations support. This collaboration marks a significant step toward promoting the responsible use of face recognition systems and enhancing the skills of professionals in the field.





The I3 Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) will offer NEC customers a comprehensive suite of training services tailored to the Facial Identification (FI) discipline for forensic examiners. With a wealth of expertise, I3 is dedicated to equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to use NEC’s No. 1 ranked face recognition technology effectively and ethically.

“We are incredibly excited to offer our NeoFace customers the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in the responsible use of face recognition technology through our collaboration with the I3 FI training,” said John Dowden, NEC Senior Product Manager. “This agreement empowers our customers to harness the full potential of facial recognition technology to investigate and solve criminal cases while upholding ethical standards. We believe this collaboration will be a game-changer in the industry, enabling our customers to leverage our technology to its fullest extent while ensuring responsible use.”

NEC recognizes the value of collaborating with I3 to provide comprehensive training and education to its customers. This agreement aligns with NEC Group’s AI and Human Rights principles.

“Ideal Innovations Incorporated is honored to have this opportunity to create a synergistic approach to Facial Recognition and Facial Identification. Our purposeful partnership with NEC provides a combination of world-class technology solutions with proven FI training,” said Dr. Rebecca Perlman, Senior Vice President of Forensics at I3.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $27 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

©2023 NEC Corporation. NEC and NeoFace are registered trademarks of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Ideal Innovations Inc.:

I3 is committed to enhancing homeland and international security and optimizing related government operations. Our SME team provides technical and management expertise, develops innovative technology solutions, and delivers the most current and relevant forensics and biometrics services and training worldwide. I3 supports our clients to accomplish critical missions in challenging and often austere environments. Our mission is to provide our customers with rapid and innovative identity management solutions to their most difficult technical, operational and logistical challenges.

Established in 1998, I3, is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in innovative solutions to our client’s most difficult challenges utilizing biometrics, forensics, scientific and IT SME’s.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Emily McCann at emily.mccann@necam.com