Nebraska’s Central Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Enhance Learning Across Three Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces an agreement with Nebraska-based Central Community College (CCC) to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across its three campuses. YuJa will replace VidGrid, CCC’s former enterprise learning and development platform, which is phasing out its education offering.





The institution was seeking an all-in-one solution to create, upload, and edit content while also integrating with Canvas, the school’s learning management system. In addition to user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content, CCC will benefit from the ability to auto-caption, edit videos, add video quizzing and integrate with the gradebook, as well as visual analytics to see how their content is making an impact.

“Our goal is to make transitioning video platforms seamless, and our teams are experienced at helping institutions through the implementation, migration, and training processes from start to finish,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Central Community College to get started using the YuJa Video Platform to see how simple, yet powerful it is in creating, distributing and managing video content.”

ABOUT CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Central Community College (CCC) is a multi-campus community college serving a 25-county area in central Nebraska — approximately 14,000 square miles with a population of more than 300,000. The institution offers 37 career and technical education programs with a focus on degree, diploma, and certificate programs requiring two years or less to complete. In addition, the college offers classes in communities throughout its 25-county service area, online learning, and training and development for businesses, industries, and other organizations.

Three main campuses are located in Columbus, Grand Island, and Hastings. Educational centers are located in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington, and Ord. Additionally, CCC uses a variety of distance learning techniques to provide educational services in some 90 communities in its service area.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

