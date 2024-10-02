Nearly Half of Brits (46%) Admit to Shopping on Their Phone While at Work, According to Research From Attentive

74% said that a text from a brand about a sale would make them more likely to buy; and 93% already receive texts from brands or would be open to do so

42% of consumers purchase within hours of receiving a text from a brand, fastest in comparison with other digital channels, demonstrating the importance of SMS in the marketing mix

SMS marketing is a critical channel during Black Friday Cyber Monday, with 64% of UK consumers having made a purchase after receiving SMS during the peak sales weekend

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nearly half (46%) of Brits admit to shopping on their phone while at work, according to a new survey conducted by Attentive, an AI-powered SMS and email marketing platform, on consumers’ mobile shopping habits.





Surprisingly, Gen X1 were the worst offenders, with over 50% admitting to using their phone to shop while at work. Meanwhile, 43% of Gen Z2 and 46% of Millennial3 respondents admitted to doing so. Outside of the workplace, ‘second screening’ is as popular as ever, with 80% of shoppers revealing they were most likely to shop online while they were watching TV.

SMS marketing is an increasingly important sales and loyalty driver for brands

The survey also revealed how marketers are adapting to changing consumer habits. Personalised SMS marketing from brands can be a driving factor behind mobile purchases and long term customer loyalty. 93% of people either already receive texts from brands or would be open to do so from the right brand, with Gen Z and Millennials representing the highest percentage of current subscribers to text message marketing. 40% of respondents said SMS marketing strengthens their trust in brands, which translates into tangible actions – 74% of respondents said that a text prompt from a brand about a sale would make them likely to purchase, while 54% already made purchases from text messages. 50% of those surveyed also reported that SMS marketing had also led them to make an unplanned purchase.

Debunking SMS Myths

These purchases aren’t just limited to cheaper items. One in five respondents said that they had spent more than £100 on a product that was marketed to them in a text message. Nor is SMS marketing limited to younger consumers. The research shows that Gen X and Baby Boomers are one of the biggest opportunities to attract new SMS subscribers, with 60% of respondents in this demographic stating they would consider subscribing to an SMS programme.

The role of AI in Personalisation

However, for consumers to find value in the SMS channel and build loyalty with a brand, businesses need to personalise the messages to the shopper’s preferences, interests, and needs. 52% of people said that they would like brands to improve personalisation in messages, presenting an opportunity for brands to tailor communication based on individuals’ interests and past interactions. AI-powered solutions like Attentive AI™ make this possible, enabling brands to deliver 1:1 personalisation at scale. By feeding customer data through real-time data analytics and advanced AI tools, brands are able to deliver hyper-targeted messaging that not only resonates with each subscriber, but also maximises the performance of the messages.

The Inkey List, for example, uses Attentive as part of an integrated marketing strategy to personalise its customer engagements and drive loyalty. Georgie Little, Head of Retention and Loyalty at Inkey List shared, “ We strategically use SMS marketing in real-time, which allows us to jump on trends, sending fun and creative content at a moment’s notice. Many mobile-first consumers prefer to hear from brands via SMS, so it’s a great alternative to just being reliant on email. The immediacy of the channel means we can use fewer resources and be agile to different strategies across SMS and email, improving overall performance.”

Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) sales are increasingly influenced by SMS marketing

The data also shows that SMS marketing plays an integral role during the most crowded, peak sales season of the year. 64% of UK consumers made a purchase after receiving SMS marketing last BFCM, with 21% making more than half of their purchases in response to an SMS message. Leading the way, 36% of Gen Z consumers spent over half of their BFCM budget with brands which marketed to them via SMS.

“ Black Friday Cyber Monday is the most profitable holiday for many brands, making it essential to ensure every marketing message counts,” said Keri McGhee, CMO of Attentive. “ Consumers can feel overwhelmed by the volume of marketing received and to cut through the noise, brands need to ensure their messages are personalised throughout the customer journey, surfacing tailored recommendations and reaching shoppers at their most likely time to engage. AI enables hyper-personalization at scale, allowing brands to focus on curating the best shopping experience.”

Attentive conducted this survey across a nationally representative sample of 1,370 consumers in the UK in August 2024. See the detailed report here.

