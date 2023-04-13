Near Responds to Increasing Market Demand with its Patented Identity Resolution and Data Enrichment Solutions

Announces April 27 Webinar to Explore Real-World Use Cases

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #NIR—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places, and products, today announced a heightened focus on its identity resolution and customer data enrichment offering as a direct result of increasing customer and market demand.

According to the latest MarTech Intelligence Report, Enterprise Identity Resolution Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide, nearly three-quarters or 73% of customers now expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations. Additionally, U.S. marketing spend on identity is expected to total around $9.2 billion in 2023, according to Winterberry Group, as marketers look for alternative targeting strategies in the wake of changing consumer behaviors, third-party cookie depreciation, changing regulations and industry-shifting moves from Big Tech.

On Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 AM PT, Near is hosting a webinar titled “Using Identity Resolution and Data Enrichment to Truly Understand Customer Behavior” to explore how identity resolution and data enrichment can be used for more effective targeting, increased personalization, and improved ROI in the midst of this ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Near’s own identity resolution solution uses its patented Near Identity Graph to ensure seamless and accurate identity resolution while staying compliant with privacy laws. The Near Identity Graph unifies all customer IDs from disparate touchpoints, leveraging powerful signals derived from an individual’s online and offline behavior, to provide industry-leading match rates (often above 50%) with fast turnaround times. Through proprietary data science/machine learning algorithms and strategic partnerships, Near offers a complete solution for every step of the digital marketing journey, from building the customer identity graph, to enhancing it with a breadth of unique Near attributes, to using vast sources of consumer behavior data to create and market to “act alike” audiences, all with full measurement capabilities of on- and offline performance.

“Identity resolution and data enrichment are key to improving the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, providing a better understanding of consumer behavior – and ultimately improving experiences to elevate our customers’ brands beyond those of competitors,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near.

Sign up for the webinar here: Using Identity Resolution and Data Enrichment to Truly Understand Customer Behavior.

To learn more about Near’s identity resolution solutions, visit near.com or download the latest edition of Martech.org’s Enterprise Identity Resolution Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interests, in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

