Near Intelligence Appoints Jay Angelo as Chief Privacy Officer to Further Strengthen its Commitment to Protecting User Privacy

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #NIR—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR), a Data Intelligence Platform that curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places, today announced that it has appointed its General Counsel, Jay Angelo, to also serve as the company’s Chief Privacy Officer. This appointment solidifies Near’s dedication to safeguarding user privacy, a core pillar of the company’s foundation. Near’s three-pillared approach – data, privacy, and AI – empowers operational and marketing leaders with solutions to help them engage and grow their businesses at scale.

With the rapid evolution of consumer data privacy regulations, the new role of Chief Privacy Officer will support Near’s privacy initiatives, ensuring that the organization continues to uphold the highest standards of data protection and privacy compliance, creating competitive differentiation for Near.

“Jay Angelo’s appointment as Chief Privacy Officer underscores our steadfast dedication to preserving the privacy and trust of consumers, our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” said Anil Mathews, CEO of Near. “Jay’s appointment is indicative of the company’s proactive approach to privacy and its commitment to continually raising the bar in this critical domain.”

“I’m thrilled to take on the complementary role of Chief Privacy Officer, in addition to my current role as General Counsel,” said Jay Angelo, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer at Near. “I am committed to championing privacy as a fundamental cornerstone of Near’s operations, and I couldn’t be more honored to take on this new position.”

Jay is a technology attorney with over 15 years of legal, compliance, and operational experience, advising private and public companies. Prior to Near, Jay was at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), where he was responsible for the strategic use of data and analytics in Legal operations. He has built and managed legal, compliance, and risk teams from the ground up for both start-ups and established public companies, and was at a $1.2B division of Smiths Group plc, a London Stock Exchange-listed corporation. Jay is experienced in technology drafting, negotiations (SaaS, vendor, joint ventures, partnerships), and the legal/compliance aspects of global go-to-market strategy with agents and distributors in international markets, M&A transactions, privacy-GDPR, corporate governance for private and public companies, and complex litigation.

About Near

Near, a Data Intelligence Platform, curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people and places. Near’s patented technology analyzes data to deliver insights on approximately 1.6 billion unique user IDs across 70 million places in more than 44 countries. With Near’s three-pillared approach – high-quality data, privacy, and AI – operational and marketing leaders are empowered with solutions to successfully engage and grow their businesses at scale. With a presence in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves enterprises in a diverse spectrum of industries including retail, real estate, restaurant, travel/tourism, telecom, media, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://near.com

