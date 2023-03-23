Near Intelligence Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NIR #earnings—Near Intelligence, Inc. (Nasdaq: NIR) (“Near” or the “Company”), a global leader in privacy-led data intelligence on people, places and products, today announced that it plans to host a webcast on March 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The live webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7d38ksnb. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to log in. An audio replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

Additional information about Near is available at https://investors.near.com. The Company plans to routinely post important information on that site.

About Near

Near, a global, full-stack data intelligence software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, curates one of the world’s largest sources of intelligence on people, places, and products. The Near platform’s patented technology processes data from an estimated 1.6 billion unique user IDs and 70 million points of interest in more than 44 countries. Near’s data and insights empower marketing and operations teams to understand consumers’ online and offline behaviors, affinities, and attributes in order to engage them and grow their businesses. With a presence in Los Angeles, Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, Near serves scaled enterprises in retail, real estate, restaurant/QSR, travel/tourism, telecom, and financial services. For more information, please visit https://near.com.

