NEACH Payments Group Partners with Braid to Empower Community Financial Institutions

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEACH Payments Group, a leading provider of payments compliance, risk management, and operational guidance to financial institutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Braid, a payments infrastructure provider. This collaboration is set to bring Braid’s advanced technology solutions to NEACH Payments Group’s network of community financial institutions, furthering the shared goal of equipping even the smallest banks with the tools needed to succeed in today’s digital financial landscape.





NEACH Payments Group has long been committed to helping community financial institutions navigate the Fintech space, and Braid’s cutting-edge technology is the perfect addition to its suite of services. Through this partnership, community banks and credit unions will gain access to Braid’s platform, allowing them to modernize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and strengthen their competitive edge.

Sean Carter, President & CEO of NEACH Payments Group, expressed excitement about the partnership: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support community financial institutions in adapting and thriving in the rapidly evolving payments ecosystem. By bringing Braid’s transformative technology to our clients, we’re helping them stay competitive in the digital age, empowering them to innovate and grow.”

Braid’s CEO, Randy San Nicolas, also highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: “We’re thrilled to work with NEACH Payments Group, an organization with a deep-rooted commitment to supporting community financial institutions. NEACH welcomed us into their community with open arms, and together we’re ready to deliver significant value to financial institutions of all sizes. With NEACH’s trusted relationships and expertise, we’re confident that this collaboration will accelerate innovation across the board.”

As the financial services industry continues to evolve, this partnership represents a significant step forward in ensuring that even the smallest institutions have access to the latest fintech innovations, helping them thrive in a digital-first world.

For more information about how this partnership can benefit your financial institution, please visit neachgroup.com or contact Meagan Norlund, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, NEACH Payments Group, mnorlund@neachgroup.com, 781-321-1011.

About NEACH Payments Group



NEACH Payments Group helps financial institutions, corporations, and vendors solve operational and regulatory challenges, manage risk, and drive financial or business improvement. For more information, visit neachgroup.com.

About Braid



Braid’s mission is to help community financial institutions to realize their full potential by equipping them with the tools they need to innovate, compete, and grow. Braid enables banks and credit unions to support third-party programs in-house, unlocking new revenue opportunities and fostering deeper customer relationships. For more information, visit braidfi.com.

Contacts

Meagan Norlund



Vice President, Marketing and Communications



NEACH Payments Group



mnorlund@neachgroup.com

781-321-1011