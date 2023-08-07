NCR’s Cashzone Brand and ATM Network Expand into Portugal, Providing Convenient Access to Cash

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has successfully expanded its ATM network, under the Cashzone brand name, into Portugal. There are over 100 Cashzone-branded ATMs installed in Portugal so far, providing consumers, including those visiting the country, with easier access to cash. NCR is the world’s largest independent ATM operator. NCR’s Cashzone brand is present in the UK, Spain, Germany, Ireland and, now, Portugal.





The combination of Portugal’s high cash usage, branch consolidation and active tourism market made it an ideal location for Cashzone expansion. NCR has added ATMs primarily in the tourist-popular regions of the south of Portugal and Lisbon, with plans to enter new regions in the coming months. The machines are being installed in trusted retail locations, such as convenience stores, supermarkets, food and drink outlets, shopping centers, and leisure outlets.

“There continues to be a widespread demand from consumers for access to cash, particularly while on holiday,” explained Stuart Mackinnon, EVP, ATM Group, NCR Banking. “By bringing NCR’s Cashzone-branded ATMs to Portugal, we are enabling visitors to Portugal to interact with an ATM brand they’re familiar with and giving retailers the ability to widen their service offerings and engage with new customers.”

NCR is the UK’s largest independent ATM operator, delivering reliable and secure cash access to consumers through its Cashzone brand. NCR’s proprietary ATM software and solutions make its ATMs more engaging while delivering exceptional service.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation



Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com