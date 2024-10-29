NCR Voyix to Release Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on November 7, 2024

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, will publish consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2024 before the market opens on November 7, 2024. The NCR Voyix management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.





Conference Call Details

Date and time: November 7, 2024 | 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial In Number: (888) 645-4404 (Toll free) | +1 (862) 298-0702 (Toll)

Participants should join 15 minutes before the start and request the “NCR Voyix Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.”

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website following the live event.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to transform their customers experiences through a comprehensive cloud-based platform and extensive services capabilities. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it serves customers in more than 30 countries.

Web site: www.ncrvoyix.com

