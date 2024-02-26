NCR Voyix to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results on February 29, 2024

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading provider of technology solutions, will publish consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on February 29, 2024. NCR Voyix’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. EST the same day.





Conference Call Details

Date and time: February 29, 2024 | 4:30 p.m. EST

Dial In Number: 877-407-3088 (Toll free) | +1 201-389-0927 (Local)

Participants should join 15 minutes before the start and request the “NCR Voyix Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call.”

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website following the live event.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 15,000 employees and customers in 35 countries.

