NCR Voyix to Release First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on May 9, 2024

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, announced it will report consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024 before the market opens on May 9, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024.





Conference Call Details

Date and time: May 9, 2024 | 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial In Number: 877-407-3088 (Toll free) | +1 201-389-0927 (Local)

Participants should join 15 minutes before the start and request the “NCR Voyix First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.”

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website following the live event.

About NCR Voyix



NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 15,000 employees and customers in 35 countries.

Alan Katz



alan.katz@ncrvoyix.com

Lee Underwood



lee.underwood@ncrvoyix.com