NCR Voyix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer & Co. Technology, Internet & Communications Conference



Date: August 12, 2024



Location: Virtual



Presenter: David Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer



Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings



Presentation time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Needham Fintech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference



Date: August 14, 2024



Location: Virtual



Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Citi Global TMT Conference



Date: September 6, 2024



Location: New York, NY



Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference



Date: September 10, 2024



Location: San Francisco, CA



Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings



Presentation time: 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the NCR Voyix investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

