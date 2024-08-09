NCR Voyix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:
Oppenheimer & Co. Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Date: August 12, 2024
Location: Virtual
Presenter: David Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer
Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings
Presentation time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Needham Fintech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference
Date: August 14, 2024
Location: Virtual
Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings
Citi Global TMT Conference
Date: September 6, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings
Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
Date: September 10, 2024
Location: San Francisco, CA
Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings
Presentation time: 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the NCR Voyix investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com.
About NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.
