NCR Voyix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences:


Oppenheimer & Co. Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: August 12, 2024

Location: Virtual

Presenter: David Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer

Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Presentation time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Needham Fintech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference

Date: August 14, 2024

Location: Virtual

Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Citi Global TMT Conference

Date: September 6, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Date: September 10, 2024

Location: San Francisco, CA

Format: Fireside Chat and 1×1 and Group Investor Meetings

Presentation time: 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the NCR Voyix investor relations website at https://investor.ncrvoyix.com.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

