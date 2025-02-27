NCR Voyix Strengthens Payments Offering through Processing Agreement with Worldpay

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Worldpay®, a global industry leader in payments technology, to enable NCR Voyix to offer a combined cloud-based software and payments solution to retailers and restaurants. NCR Voyix will leverage Worldpay’s industry-leading acquiring services to provide NCR Voyix customers with an integrated payments acceptance offering.

“This relationship brings together the global scale of Worldpay’s acquiring capabilities and NCR Voyix, strengthening our payments offerings and enabling the delivery of more comprehensive solutions to our retail and restaurant customers,” said Darren Wilson, President, Retail & Payments, NCR Voyix. “Integrating Worldpay’s world class payment processing capabilities into NCR Voyix’s platform will broaden our valued customer relationships, allowing us to serve as the single point-of-contact for all point-of-sale and payment needs.”

“NCR Voyix is a trusted technology provider for the world’s leading retailers and restaurants. Worldpay brings its global reach and deep vertical product set to this relationship,” said Matt Downs, Group President, Worldpay for Platforms. “Worldpay for Platforms’ industry leading solutions are designed to serve a wide range of vertical software companies. The combination of these solutions and Worldpay’s leading global e-commerce capabilities will allow NCR Voyix to provide an exceptional omnichannel payment processing product for its customer base."

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems through experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.

Cautionary Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of NCR Voyix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. NCR Voyix does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

