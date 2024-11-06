NCR Voyix Names Darren Wilson as President, International to Spearhead Global Expansion

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix, a leading provider of technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Wilson as President, International. Mr. Wilson reports to NCR Voyix CEO David Wilkinson and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.





This key appointment underscores the company’s dedication to pursuing global growth and strengthening the senior leadership team, concentrating on sales effectiveness, product delivery, and customer satisfaction. In addition to a heightened focus on international markets, this will enable enhanced attention to the company’s largest market, the Americas.

“I am very pleased to welcome Darren to the NCR Voyix leadership team. Darren’s extensive expertise and proven track record of driving growth will strengthen our existing business with our customer base and allows us to pursue new areas for growth,” stated David Wilkinson, CEO, NCR Voyix.

Darren brings a wealth of experience to his new role at NCR Voyix. Previously, serving in various leadership roles in global markets as President, International at EVO Payments Inc., Managing Director at Worldpay UK, and CEO/President of Western Europe for Global Payments Inc. Darren also held several strategic roles during his 22 years at HSBC Banking Group. He holds an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers degree after pursuing studies at both Birmingham and Warwick Universities.

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to transform their customers experiences through a comprehensive cloud-based platform and extensive services capabilities. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it serves customers in more than 30 countries.

