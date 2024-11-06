Home Business Wire NCR Voyix Names Darren Wilson as President, International to Spearhead Global Expansion
Business Wire

NCR Voyix Names Darren Wilson as President, International to Spearhead Global Expansion

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Voyix, a leading provider of technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Wilson as President, International. Mr. Wilson reports to NCR Voyix CEO David Wilkinson and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.


This key appointment underscores the company’s dedication to pursuing global growth and strengthening the senior leadership team, concentrating on sales effectiveness, product delivery, and customer satisfaction. In addition to a heightened focus on international markets, this will enable enhanced attention to the company’s largest market, the Americas.

“I am very pleased to welcome Darren to the NCR Voyix leadership team. Darren’s extensive expertise and proven track record of driving growth will strengthen our existing business with our customer base and allows us to pursue new areas for growth,” stated David Wilkinson, CEO, NCR Voyix.

Darren brings a wealth of experience to his new role at NCR Voyix. Previously, serving in various leadership roles in global markets as President, International at EVO Payments Inc., Managing Director at Worldpay UK, and CEO/President of Western Europe for Global Payments Inc. Darren also held several strategic roles during his 22 years at HSBC Banking Group. He holds an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers degree after pursuing studies at both Birmingham and Warwick Universities.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to transform their customers experiences through a comprehensive cloud-based platform and extensive services capabilities. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it serves customers in more than 30 countries.

Website: https://investor.ncrvoyix.com
Twitter: https://www.x.com/ncr_voyix/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncrvoyix/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncrvoyix/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncrvoyix

Contacts

News Media Contact
media.relations@ncrvoyix.com

Investor Contact
Alan Katz

alan.katz@ncrvoyix.com

Articoli correlati

EnerSys Announces Dividend of $0.24 Per Share for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Business Wire Business Wire -
READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EnerSys--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that its...
Continua a leggere

Allient Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Simplify to Accelerate NOW Initiatives Drive Sequential Margin Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third quarter performance: Revenue was $125.2 million with a gross margin of 31.4% and net income of $2.1 million Improved...
Continua a leggere

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php