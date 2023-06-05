<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
NCR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mike Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on June 7, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

Additionally, Mr. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on June 13, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

