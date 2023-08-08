NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that CEO Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time.





A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation



Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Contacts

Investor Contact

Michael Nelson



NCR Corporation



678-808-6995



michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact

Scott Sykes



NCR Corporation



scott.sykes@ncr.com