NCR to Participate in Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that CEO Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 9, at 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here for 90 days following the session.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Michael Nelson

NCR Corporation

678-808-6995

michael.nelson@ncr.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Corporation

scott.sykes@ncr.com

