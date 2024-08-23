NCR Atleos Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) reports that Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) has upgraded its credit rating, which Atleos believes reflects solid strategic execution and financial performance since the separation from NCR Corporation in October 2023, coupled with the strong free cash flow generation from its businesses.





Moody’s recently published a Ratings Action stating that Moody’s has upgraded NCR Atleos’ Corporate Family Rating to B1 from B2 and upgraded the rating for Atleos’ senior secured first lien debt instruments (including term loan A, term loan B, senior secured notes and revolving credit facility) to B1 from B2. Moody’s noted that the upgrade to B1 reflects Atleos’ improved leverage profile, solid free cash flow and commitment to use excess cash flow to reduce debt.

“We are pleased to see Moody’s acknowledge the improving credit profile and progress Atleos has made in our first year as an independent public company,” said Paul Campbell, Chief Financial Officer for Atleos. “As our strategy to leverage our existing installed base of hardware to generate additional service, software and transaction revenue streams continues to build momentum, we expect to drive strong incremental earnings and free cash flow that should further enhance the Company’s financial profile.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives foot traffic for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

Forward-Looking Statements

NCR Atleos Corporation (“NCR Atleos,” “Atleos” or the “Company”) cautions that comments made during this presentation and in these materials contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements use words such as “estimate,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “believe,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “positioned,” “may,” and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to the Company’s plans, targets, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in these materials include, without limitation, statements regarding the future commercial or financial performance of the Company following the separation from NCR Voyix Corporation (“Voyix” or “NCR Voyix”), and value creation and ability to innovate and drive growth generally as a result of such transaction; the expected financial performance of the Company for 2024; the Company’s net leverage ratio targets for year-end 2024 and long-term; our expected areas of focus and strategy to drive growth and profitability and create long-term stockholder value, including key performance indicator targets and expectations for 2024; the Company’s focus on advancing strategic growth initiatives and transforming the Company into a software-led ATM as a service company with a higher mix of recurring revenue streams, including the Company’s focus on driving efficiencies and standardizing cloud-native service offerings; statements regarding redeployment priorities, and future capital allocation priorities and our expected free cash flow for 2024; and our expectations of NCR Atleos’ ability to deliver increased value to customers and stockholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company’s control, including the failure of NCR Atleos to achieve some or all of the expected strategic benefits or opportunities expected from the spin-off, that NCR Atleos may incur material costs and expenses as a result of the spin-off, that NCR Atleos has no pre-spin operating history as an independent, publicly traded company, and NCR Atleos’ historical and pro forma financial information is not necessarily representative of the results that it would have achieved as a separate, publicly traded company and therefore may not be a reliable indicator of its future results, NCR Atleos’ obligation to indemnify NCR Voyix pursuant to the agreements entered into connection with the spin-off (including with respect to material taxes) and the risk NCR Voyix may not fulfill any obligations to indemnify NCR Atleos under such agreements, that under applicable tax law, NCR Atleos may be liable for certain tax liabilities of NCR Voyix following the spin-off if NCR Voyix were to fail to pay such taxes, that agreements binding on NCR Atleos restrict it from taking certain actions after the distribution that could adversely impact the intended U.S. federal income tax treatment of the distribution and related transactions, potential liabilities arising out of state and federal fraudulent conveyance laws, the fact that NCR Atleos may receive worse commercial terms from third-parties for services it presently receives from NCR Voyix, that after the spin-off, certain of NCR Atleos’ executive officers and directors may have actual or potential conflicts of interest because of their previous positions at NCR Voyix, potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel, NCR Atleos will not be able to rely on the earnings, assets or cash flow of NCR Voyix and NCR Voyix will not provide funds to finance NCR Atleos’ working capital or other cash requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. As you read and consider this presentation, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Although the Company believes that assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, any of these statements included herein may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s registration statement on Form 10 and amendments thereto, the final information statement, included as an exhibit to the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 15, 2023, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Brendan Metrano



NCR Atleos



brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com

Media Contact

Scott Sykes



NCR Atleos



scott.sykes@ncratleos.com