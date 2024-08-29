Home Business Wire NCR Atleos Launches New LibertyX Bitcoin to Cash Feature Bridging the Digital...
NCR Atleos Launches New LibertyX Bitcoin to Cash Feature Bridging the Digital to Physical Across the United States

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) today announced the launch of a new LibertyX Bitcoin Cashout feature whereby enrolled LibertyX customers can sell bitcoin, picking up their cash conveniently at ATMs across the United States at thousands of leading merchant locations with a transaction point within five miles of more than three in four Americans once rolled out across all participating ATMs.


This feature is made possible through the Atleos ReadyCode API suite. ReadyCode is a one-time use code system developed by Atleos that supports a range of cash in and out solutions as an embedded finance tool for program managers, financial institutions, and merchants to complete everyday transactions without the use of cards and traditional networks.

ReadyCode connected ATMs will offer the ability for enrolled LibertyX customers to seamlessly receive their cash at locations and communities of their choosing following the sale of bitcoin across more than 30 states to start. Enrolled LibertyX mobile app users stage a transaction using the locator within the app, similar to a pre-staged purchase experience, and fulfill the transaction at an Atleos ATM that participates in LibertyX and is ReadyCode enabled.

“Atleos has focused on supporting consumers, issuers, and merchants with solutions that bridge digital solutions and services with physical infrastructure,” said Stuart Mackinnon, COO of Atleos. “Adding an offramp for LibertyX users to convert digital assets to physical cash enhances the value proposition of LibertyX, grows foot traffic at participating merchants, and increases the productivity of our ATMs.”

“One of the remaining barriers to greater bitcoin adoption by consumers has been the ability to move easily and effortlessly from bitcoin to cash without waiting days for transfers facilitated by ACH or dealing with the complexity of wire transfers,” said LibertyX General Manager, Chris Yim. “With LibertyX Bitcoin Cashout, LibertyX app users can pre-stage digital to physical transactions from the convenience and privacy of their phone and pick up their funds on their schedule in locations that work for them.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

