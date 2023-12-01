Home Business Wire NCR Atleos Announces Timing for Investor Update Call
NCR Atleos Announces Timing for Investor Update Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to provide an update following the Company’s split from NCR Corp. that was effective on October 16, 2023.


Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

 

Dial in Number

  

 

 

Passcode

  

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

  

877-400-0505 (Tollfree)

+ 1 323-701-0225 (Local)

  

5587235

  

4:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 5, 2023

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at https://investor.ncratleos.com/news-events/events-presentations. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Brendan Metrano from NCR Atleos at 646-771-5740.

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brendan Metrano

NCR Atleos

brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

