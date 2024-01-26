Home Business Wire NCR Atleos Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire

NCR Atleos Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results before the market open on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Atleos will hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results.


Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

 

800-753-0725 (Tollfree)

+ 1 786-460-7170 (Local)

2395783

8:30 a.m. ET

Feb. 14, 2024

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at https://investor.ncratleos.com/news-events/events-presentations. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

To address any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Brendan Metrano at brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

Web site: https://www.ncratleos.com
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ncratleos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Atleos.NCR/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ncratleos
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ncratleos
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncratleos/

Contacts

Investor Contact
Brendan Metrano

NCR Atleos

brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com

Media Contact
Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com

Articoli correlati

Pepper Announces Strategic Partnership with Datassential to Empower Distributor Sales with Operator Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pepper, the leading ecommerce and enablement solution for independent distributors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership...
Continua a leggere

Corent Expands its Relationship with AWS: Enabling Next-Gen Software-as-a-Service Offerings Powered by AWS and SaaSOps™, Corent’s SaaS 2.0 Automation Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AzureMarketplace--Corent Tech announced it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable a new...
Continua a leggere

Nextdoor Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php