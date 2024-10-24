NCR Atleos Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”) will release third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, November 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:
|
|
|
Dial in Number
|
|
|
Passcode
|
|
|
Time/Date
|
Conference call
|
800-753-0725 (Tollfree)
|
9522236
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
+ 1 786-460-7170 (Local)
|
November 13, 2024
The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at https://investor.ncratleos.com/news-events/events-presentations. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.
To address any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Brendan Metrano at brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com.
About Atleos
Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Brendan Metrano
NCR Atleos
brendan.metrano@ncratleos.com
Media Contact
Scott Sykes
NCR Atleos
scott.sykes@ncratleos.com