NCR Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Strong First Half Pushes Expectations to Higher End of Previous Guided Ranges

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results today for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Second quarter results and other recent highlights include:





Revenue of $2.0 billion; Recurring revenue of $1.3 billion

Net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $20 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $389 million

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.11; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94

Net cash provided by operating activities of $227 million; Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted of $154 million

Company progressing toward separation into two public companies

“We delivered strong second quarter results, marked by solid growth in recurring revenue, margin expansion and robust cash flow generation,” said Michael Hayford, Chief Executive Officer. “We have made significant progress preparing for the separation into two public companies, which we anticipate will occur in the fourth quarter, and are in a strong financial position and carrying positive momentum. Over the last three quarters, NCR generated cumulative adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted of over $550 million, enabling us to decrease financial leverage in preparation for the separation transaction.”

Mr. Hayford continued, “With the planned separation in sight, we will become two distinct and robust entities with market leading positions, each with ample opportunities for long-term growth. NCR Voyix will leverage NCR’s industry leading software for global retail, hospitality and digital banking technology platforms. NCR Atleos will enable customers to meet global demand for ATM access while leveraging new ATM transaction types, including digital currency solutions, to drive market growth. We believe the enhanced operating and financial flexibility will benefit both companies and will unlock substantial value for our customers and stockholders.”

On July 24, 2023, NCR announced the new names for the two companies that will form after its planned separation, expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. NCR Voyix will be the new name for our digital commerce business, which includes our Retail, Hospitality, and Digital Banking segments. The new name for the ATM business will be NCR Atleos, which includes our Self-Service Banking and Payments & Network segments as well as our telecommunications and technology business.

In this release, we use certain non-GAAP measures, including presenting certain measures on a constant currency basis. These non-GAAP measures include “Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” and others with the words “non-GAAP” or “constant currency” in their titles. These non-GAAP measures are listed, described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenue

Second quarter revenue of $1,986 million decreased 1% year over year. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was flat year over year. The following table shows revenue for the second quarter:

$ in millions Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Increase



(Decrease) % Increase (Decrease) Constant Currency Retail $ 576 $ 562 2% 3% Hospitality 235 238 (1)% (1)% Digital Banking 140 131 7% 7% Payments & Network 333 332 —% 1% Self-Service Banking 661 679 (3)% (1)% Other (1) 54 61 (11)% (11)% Eliminations (2) (13 ) (12 ) 8% 8% Other adjustment (3) — 6 n/m n/m Total revenue $ 1,986 $ 1,997 (1)% —% Recurring revenue $ 1,262 $ 1,217 4% 5% Recurring revenue % 64 % 61 %

(1) Other revenue represents certain other immaterial business operations that do not represent a reportable segment. (2) Eliminations include revenues from contracts with customers and the related costs that are reported in the Payments & Network segment as well as in the Retail or Hospitality segments, including merchant acquiring services that are monetized via payments. (3) Other adjustment reflects the revenue attributable to the Company’s operations in Russia for the three months ending June 30, 2022 that were excluded from management’s measure of revenue due to our previous announcement to suspend sales to Russia and orderly wind down of our operations in Russia beginning in the first quarter of 2022. Refer to section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.

Second quarter gross margin of $538 million increased from $471 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate was 27.1%, compared to 23.6% in the prior period. Second quarter gross margin (non-GAAP) of $576 million increased from $515 million in the prior year period. Gross margin rate (non-GAAP) was 29.0%, compared to 25.9% in the prior period.

Second quarter income from operations of $148 million increased from $103 million in the prior year period. Second quarter operating income (non-GAAP) of $297 million increased from $233 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $20 million decreased from net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR of $35 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $389 million increased from $339 million in the prior year period. Foreign currency fluctuations had an unfavorable impact on the Adjusted EBITDA comparison of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin rate was 19.6%, compared to 17.0% in the prior year period.

Second quarter cash provided by operating activities of $227 million increased from cash provided by operating activities of $80 million in the prior year period. Second quarter Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted was $154 million, compared to break-even Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted in the prior year period.

2023 Outlook

We are affirming our full year 2023 guidance communicated on February 7, 2023, with our strong first half pushing expectations to the higher end of the previously guided ranges. For the full year 2023, we are forecasting:

Revenue – $7.8 billion to $8.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA – $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion

Non-GAAP diluted EPS – $3.30 – $3.50

Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted – $400 million to $500 million

With respect to our Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance, we do not provide a reconciliation of the respective GAAP measures because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect the GAAP net income from continuing operations, GAAP cash flow from operating activities and GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations without unreasonable effort. The reconciling items are primarily the future impact of special tax items, capital structure transactions, restructuring, pension mark-to-market transactions, acquisitions or divestitures, or other events. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures. Refer to the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Separation Update

On September 15, 2022, NCR announced a plan to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs. The separation is intended to be structured in a tax-free manner. The separation transaction will follow the satisfaction of customary conditions, including effectiveness of appropriate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The current target is to complete the separation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Should alternative options become available in the future that could deliver superior value to our stockholders than the planned separation, such as a whole or partial company sale of NCR, the Board remains open to considering alternative scenarios.

2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. Access to the conference call and accompanying slides, as well as a replay of the call, are available on NCR’s web site at http://investor.ncr.com. Additionally, the live call can be accessed by dialing 888-820-9413 (United States/Canada Toll-free) or 786-460-7169 (International Toll) and entering the participant passcode 9356480.

More information on NCR’s second quarter earnings, including additional financial information and analysis, is available on NCR’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.ncr.com/.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Cautionary Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “confident,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “positioning,” “proposed,” “planned,” “objective,” “likely,” “could,” “may,” and words of similar meaning, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Statements that describe or relate to NCR’s plans, goals, intentions, strategies, or financial outlook, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our expectations of demand for our solutions and execution, and the impact thereof on our financial results in 2023; NCR’s focus on advancing our strategic growth initiatives and transforming NCR into a software-led as-a-service company with a higher mix of recurring revenue streams; our expectations of NCR’s ability to deliver increased value to customers and stockholders; statements regarding the planned separation of NCR into two separate companies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing and structure of such planned transaction, the future commercial or financial performance of the commerce company or the ATM company following such planned transaction, value creation and ability to innovate and drive growth generally as a result of such transaction, and the expected capital structure, net debt and pension obligations of the companies at the time of and following the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of NCR’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors relating to:

Strategy and Technology: transforming our business model; development and introduction of new solutions; competition in the technology industry; integration of acquisitions and management of alliance activities; our multinational operations;

Business Operations: domestic and global economic and credit conditions; risks and uncertainties from the payments-related business and industry; disruptions in our data center hosting and public cloud facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; a major natural disaster or catastrophic event, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities; and climate change;

and public facilities; retention and attraction of key employees; defects, errors, installation difficulties or development delays; failure of third-party suppliers; a major natural disaster or catastrophic event, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges; environmental exposures from historical and ongoing manufacturing activities; and climate change; Data Privacy & Security: impact of data protection, cybersecurity and data privacy including any related issues, including the April 2023 ransomware incident;

incident; Finance and Accounting: our level of indebtedness; the terms governing our indebtedness; incurrence of additional debt or similar liabilities or obligations; access or renewal of financing sources; our cash flow sufficiency to service our indebtedness; interest rate risks; the terms governing our trade receivables facility; the impact of certain changes in control relating to acceleration of our indebtedness, our obligations under other financing arrangements, or required repurchase of our senior unsecured notes; any lowering or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt securities by rating agencies; our pension liabilities; and write down of the value of certain significant assets;

Law and Compliance: allegations or claims by third parties that our products or services infringe on intellectual property rights of others, including claims against our customers and claims by our customers to defend and indemnify them with respect to such claims; protection of our intellectual property; changes to our tax rates and additional income tax liabilities; uncertainties regarding regulations, lawsuits and other related matters; and changes to cryptocurrency regulations;

Governance: impact of the terms of our Series A Convertible Preferred (“Series A”) Stock relating to voting power, share dilution and market price of our common stock; rights, preferences and privileges of Series A stockholders compared to the rights of our common stockholders; and actions or proposals from stockholders that do not align with our business strategies or the interests of our other stockholders;

Planned Separation: an unexpected failure to complete, or unexpected delays in completing, the necessary actions for the planned separation, or to obtain the necessary approvals or third party consents to complete these actions; that the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from the separation may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; costs of implementation of the separation and any changes to the configuration of businesses included in the separation if implemented; the potential inability to access or reduced access to the capital markets or increased cost of borrowings, including as a result of a credit rating downgrade; the potential adverse reactions to the planned separation by customers, suppliers, strategic partners or key personnel and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with such persons and risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the planned separation and the ability to obtain such consents; the risk that any newly formed entity to house the commerce or ATM business would have no credit rating and may not have access to the capital markets on acceptable terms; unforeseen tax liabilities or changes in tax law; requests or requirements of governmental authorities related to certain existing liabilities; and the ability to obtain or consummate financing or refinancing related to the transaction upon acceptable terms or at all.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the planned separation will be completed in the expected form or within the expected time frame or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that the commerce business and ATM business after a separation will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result of these actions. Neither can there be any guarantee that stockholders will achieve any particular level of stockholder returns. Nor can there be any guarantee that the planned separation will enhance value for stockholders, or that NCR or any of its divisions, or separate commerce and ATM business, will be commercially successful in the future, or achieve any particular credit rating or financial results. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. While NCR reports its results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States, or GAAP, in this release NCR also uses the non-GAAP measures listed and described below.

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), Gross Margin (non-GAAP), Gross Margin Rate (non-GAAP), Operating Income (non-GAAP), and Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to NCR (non-GAAP). NCR’s non-GAAP diluted EPS, gross margin (non-GAAP), gross margin rate (non-GAAP), operating income (non-GAAP), and net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR (non-GAAP) are determined by excluding, as applicable, pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits, as well as other special items, including amortization of acquisition related intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, separation-related costs, cyber ransomware incident recovery costs, and transformation and restructuring activities, from NCR’s GAAP earnings per share, gross margin, gross margin rate, expenses, income from operations, interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, effective income tax rate and net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR, respectively. Due to the non-operational nature of these pension and other special items, NCR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate year-over-year operating performance. NCR believes these measures are useful for investors because they provide a more complete understanding of NCR’s underlying operational performance, as well as consistency and comparability with NCR’s past reports of financial results. Prior to 2023, our calculations of these non-GAAP measures did not exclude stock-based compensation expense. We believe that it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods. All periods presented have been recast to reflect this new definition.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). NCR determines Adjusted EBITDA for a given period based on its GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR plus interest expense, net; plus income tax expense (benefit); plus depreciation and amortization; plus stock-based compensation expense; plus other income (expense); plus pension mark-to-market adjustments, pension settlements, pension curtailments and pension special termination benefits, and other special items, including amortization of acquisition related intangibles, separation-related costs, cyber ransomware incident recovery costs, and transformation and restructuring charges (which includes integration, severance and other exit and disposal costs), among others. NCR uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage and measure the performance of its business segments. NCR also uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage and determine the effectiveness of its business managers and as a basis for incentive compensation. NCR believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of the Company’s ongoing business operations, including its ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, strategic acquisitions and other investments.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin by segment is calculated based on segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the related component of revenue.

Special Item Related to Russia The war in Eastern Europe and related sanctions imposed on Russia and related actors by the United States and other jurisdictions required us to commence the orderly wind down of our operations in Russia in the first quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, we have ceased operations in Russia and are in process of dissolving our only subsidiary in Russia. As a result, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, our non-GAAP presentation of the measures described above exclude the immaterial impact of our operating results in Russia, as well as the impact of impairments taken to write down the carrying value of assets and liabilities, severance charges, and the assessment of collectability on revenue recognition. No charges have been recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. We consider this to be a non-recurring special item and management has reviewed the results of its business segments excluding these impacts.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow-Unrestricted. NCR defines “Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment, less additions to capitalized software, plus/minus the change in restricted cash settlement activity, plus acquisition-related items, plus/minus net reductions or reinvestments in the trade receivables facility established in the third quarter of 2021 due to fluctuations in the outstanding balance of receivables sold, and plus pension contributions and pension settlements. Restricted cash settlement activity represents the net change in amounts collected on behalf of, but not yet remitted to, certain of the Company’s merchant customers or third-party service providers that are pledged for a particular use or restricted to support these obligations. These amounts can fluctuate significantly from period to period based on the number of days for which settlement to the merchant has not yet occurred or day of the week on which a reporting period ends. NCR’s management uses Adjusted free cash flow-unrestricted to assess the financial performance of the Company and believes it is useful for investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue and improve business operations.

