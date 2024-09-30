Ncontracts’ VP of Compliance Stephanie Lyon and Founder & CEO Michael Berman Publish New Book, The Upside of Compliance

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce the release of a new book, The Upside of Compliance: Empowering Financial Institutions to Thrive.





Authored by Ncontracts’ VP of Compliance, Stephanie Lyon, and founder and CEO Michael Berman, this highly anticipated second installment in Ncontracts’ The Upside Series: Strategic Success for Financial Institutions offers a fresh and compelling perspective on regulatory compliance, challenging the traditional view that compliance is merely a burdensome necessity. In 2021, Berman published The Upside of Risk: Turning Complex Burdens into Strategic Advantages for Financial Institutions, exploring why risk management and strategic planning are inseparable.

The Upside of Compliance builds on the previous book, redefining compliance as a strategic asset that can drive growth, build trust, and provide financial institutions with a sustainable competitive advantage. This book is an essential guide for compliance professionals, executives, and anyone looking to harness the power of compliance to propel their institution forward.

As the Honorable Kathleen L. Kraninger President and CEO of the Florida Bankers Association and Former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau writes in the foreword, “The Upside of Compliance is an excellent, practical resource for taking a strategic approach to compliance. Whether you are a seasoned compliance officer or new to the heavily regulated world of banking, the authors provide a roadmap not just for navigating the complexities of compliance, but also for quantifying the benefits of a culture of compliance.”

“Compliance has long been viewed as a box-checking exercise that drains resources and stifles innovation,” said Lyon. “But we believe that compliance is much more than that—it’s a hidden superpower that, when fully embraced, can unlock a wealth of benefits for financial institutions.”

Lyon adds, “Writing this book has been an incredible journey, and I couldn’t have done it without the support and dedication of so many people. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our team at Ncontracts, whose collective wisdom and experience have been instrumental in shaping this book.”

Drawing from decades of combined experience, Lyon and Berman share their insights, challenges, and victories, offering readers a blueprint for creating a compliance program that not only protects their institution but also enhances its overall performance. The Upside of Compliance offers practical advice on building a functional, strategic compliance program that delivers real value.

“We wrote this book to share everything we wish we knew when we started our compliance careers,” said Berman. “Our goal is to help compliance professionals roll up their sleeves and create a compliance program that is not only effective but also strategically beneficial to their institutions. Thank you to everyone who made this second book possible. We are excited to share the tremendous value it will offer.”

The Upside of Compliance is available on Amazon, in both softcover and eBook formats. The book will also be available at the upcoming Ngage user conference, which will be held in Nashville, TN on September 30-October 2, 2024.

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 5,000 clients in the United States.

