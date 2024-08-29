Ncontracts Named to Nashville Business Journal’s Fast 50 List

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry, has been named to the Nashville Business Journal’s prestigious Fast 50 list.





Ncontracts was ranked #3 on this year’s Fast 50, an improvement from the #4 spot in 2023, highlighting the company’s significant growth and impact in the Nashville area. This announcement comes on the heels of being named to the Inc. 5000 earlier this month for the sixth year in a row.

The Nashville Business Journal’s Fast 50 list honors the fastest-growing privately held companies in Middle Tennessee. Ncontracts’ inclusion on this list underscores the company’s continued growth and its commitment to providing industry-leading risk management and compliance solutions to financial institutions nationwide.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Nashville Business Journal as part of the Fast 50,” said Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. As we continue to grow, we’re committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients and the financial industry.”

Ncontracts has seen remarkable growth over the past year, driven by its innovative solutions and customer-focused approach. The company continues to expand its product offerings, enabling financial institutions to effectively manage risk, ensure compliance, and optimize performance. More than 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage firms, registered investment advisors, and fintech companies now rely on Ncontracts for their risk and compliance solutions. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve and grow more complex, the company is well-positioned for substantial growth in 2024 and beyond.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

