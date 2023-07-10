<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Ncontracts Launches Nstitute, an Online Training Program to Earn Nstitute Certified Vendor Management Professional (NCVMP) Certification

New online certification program covers third-party risk management, offers Continuing Education Credits

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced the launch of Nstitute, an online training program that awards the newly-introduced “Nstitute Certified Vendor Management Professional” (NCVMP) certification.


Nstitute is a self-paced, in-depth training program that exhaustively covers essential areas of third-party risk management based on the latest interagency guidance to empower vendor managers and other risk, compliance, marketing, and IT professionals tasked with overseeing third-party vendors, consultants, fintechs, and others. Developed by Ncontracts’ industry-leading team of risk and compliance experts, the program offers the opportunity for continuing education credits in addition to the NCVMP certification.

From operational risk to data breaches, third-party risk management has never been more important. Third-party risk remains a top examiner concern, according to Ncontracts’ latest report, “The State of GRC: How Financial Institutions Are Navigating Today’s Risk and Compliance Challenges.” Meanwhile, the cost of compliance continues to rise even as margins further tighten.

“As financial institutions increasingly outsource functions, and regulators pay more attention to how vendor relationships are managed, the NCVMP certification is a proactive way to manage risk, increase efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance,” said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. “We look forward to the value Nstitute and the NCVMP certification will bring the industry and vendor management practitioners.”

Ncontracts is offering an exclusive 30% discount for those who enroll in Nstitute prior to August 31, 2023. To learn more and sign up for this limited-time offer, visit Ncontracts.com/Nstitute.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 4th consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

