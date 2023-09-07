Ncontracts Endorsed by The Georgia Bankers Association

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance, vendor, and risk management solutions to the financial industry, has been officially endorsed by the Georgia Bankers Association for its Risk Performance Management (RPM) Suite.





Companies endorsed by the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) are subjected to a rigorous selection process, guided by its service corporation board of directors. Solutions selected meet the association’s mission to deliver high-quality, cost-effective products and services to members that enhance their ability to compete effectively and profitably in the marketplace. Ncontracts is a proud member of GBA and continues to provide thought leadership related to risk and compliance.

“In today’s highly complex regulatory environment, financial institutions need access to better, more comprehensive risk management tools,” said Bo Brannen, Senior Vice President of Member Services for the GBA. “We’re pleased to endorse Ncontracts and provide our bank members with a powerful combination of software and services to help them achieve their risk management and compliance goals.”

The RPM Suite combines four of Ncontracts’ industry-leading solutions for financial institutions – Nrisk, Ncomply, Nvendor and Nfindings – into one powerhouse suite that helps clients navigate uncertainty by transforming data points into timely, actionable insights that inform strategic decision-making. Leveraging knowledge as a service (KaaS), these customizable solutions combine software with business intelligence and services to ease the burden of risk and compliance management with comprehensive data for quicker decision-making, greater efficiency, and the foundation for the risk management culture examiners expect.

“As risk and compliance become increasingly complex because of changes in regulations and technology, traditional GRC processes are no longer a sustainable approach,” said Michael Berman, CEO of Ncontracts. “Financial institutions need efficient, user-friendly risk management tools that offer institution-wide access. We’re proud to continue our work with the Georgia Bankers Association.”

Included on the Inc. 5000 list for the past five years, Ncontracts continues to experience strong growth for its integrated risk management and KaaS solutions. Ncontracts currently empowers more than 4,000 financial institutions and fintech clients with its superior cloud technology, designed to make it easy to find and leverage industry-leading content developed by a team of seasoned regulatory risk and compliance experts.

About the Georgia Bankers Association



Founded in September 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 131 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.

About Ncontracts



Ncontracts provides integrated risk, vendor, and compliance management software to a rapidly expanding customer base of over 4,000 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintechs in the United States. The company’s powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite encompassing vendor, organizational, audit, and compliance risk management. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for the 5th consecutive year. Visit www.ncontracts.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

