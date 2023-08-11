NBCUniversal and EverPass Media Announce Multi-Year Licensing Agreement to Bring Exclusive Sports Content on Peacock to Commercial Businesses

Agreement adds annual sporting events to EverPass’ content offerings and brings select exclusive sports content from Peacock to commercial businesses

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NBCUniversal and EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, today announced a multi-year agreement in which EverPass will hold the exclusive rights to distribute Peacock’s exclusive sports content to commercial establishments across the United States. This agreement brings highly anticipated, annual sporting events to EverPass’ growing library of premium live content and offers a new distribution vehicle for Peacock’s exclusive sports programming for bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

“ Peacock has one of the most extensive live sports offerings of any streamer in the U.S. and this exclusive agreement for the commercial distribution of its sports programming is an important milestone for EverPass,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass. “ Peacock’s exclusive sports events will now become widely available for commercial businesses, creating new opportunities to expand the reach of these events. We’re excited to continue building our content library and network of distribution partners to become the preeminent premium sports and entertainment content platform for commercial establishments.”

EverPass will distribute Peacock’s exclusive first-run live sports content library, including select events from the following:

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023; NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 13, 2024 (the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game)

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023; NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 13, 2024 (the first-ever exclusively live-streamed NFL playoff game) Approximately 180 Premier League matches

matches College Sports: Big Ten College Football, Big Ten Men’s & Women’s Basketball, and a Notre Dame Football game

Big Ten College Football, Big Ten Men’s & Women’s Basketball, and a Notre Dame Football game U.S. Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team & U.S. Men’s National Team matches (both in Spanish)

U.S. Women’s National Team & U.S. Men’s National Team matches (both in Spanish) Golf: Featured groups and holes for the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open and The Open Championship

Featured groups and holes for the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open and The Open Championship Rugby: 2023 Rugby World Cup and Six Nations Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup and Six Nations Rugby Tour de France

INDYCAR

Preakness Stakes and Royal Ascot

and SuperMotocross World Championship

“ Peacock is proud to provide a deep collection of premium sports programming to fans. This partnership will enable us to now offer our content via a compelling commercial sports product,” said Rick Cordella, President, Programming, NBC Sports and Peacock Sports. “ We’re excited to work with the EverPass team to bring fans more viewing opportunities and business owners ease and simplicity in streaming our best-in-class offerings.”

As part of today’s announcement, EverPass also reached its first distribution agreement with UPshow, the leading on-premise marketing and entertainment platform for branded TV networks. UPshow will offer Peacock’s exclusive sports content to commercial venues nationwide.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service providing audiences a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout original series; live sports; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League, is a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment content to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Founded in 2023, EverPass launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States. EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to create a one-stop-shop for commercial distribution of premium live events.

About UPshow

UPshow is the leading on-premise entertainment and performance marketing platform that develops branded digital networks for brick and mortar businesses. Its front-of-house and back-of-house solutions provide interactive digital marketing, entertainment and communications to drive measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015, UPshow reaches audiences through more than 30,000 screens in businesses worldwide. Learn more at upshow.tv.

