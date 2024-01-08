Navio Networks Partners with Leading Racquet and Paddle Leagues to Launch Global FAST Channel – Court Sports Network

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navio Networks, Inc., a Beverly Hills-based leader in sports licensing, programming and advertising, is proud to announce the launch of Court Sports Network (CSN). This 24/7 linear FAST channel is dedicated to a wide breadth of racquet and paddle sports, including pickleball, tennis, table tennis, squash, beach tennis, wheelchair tennis, padel, badminton, platform tennis and more.





Court Sports Network is now available on several FAST platforms, including Sling Freestream, Fubo, Plex, LocalNow, Sports.tv, SportsTribal, and DistroTV. Navio is actively engaged in discussions with other top FAST platforms to expand the channel’s reach.

Douglas Neiman, Navio Networks CEO, said, “Court Sports Network’s diverse programming caters to sports enthusiasts across the globe. We have seen incredible cross-over growth, participation and viewership between the various racquet and paddle sport disciplines. Brands and marketers are recognizing they can now connect with fans watching live events inside FAST environments.”

To enhance the viewer experience, Court Sports Network has partnered with the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP), a leading pickleball league. Fans can follow all the exciting APP action on CSN.

“We are excited to collaborate with Navio Networks on the launch of Court Sports Network. This channel is a fantastic addition to the sports landscape. We look forward to showcasing top-tier pickleball athletes to the FAST audience,” said Tom Webb, APP Chief Marketing Officer.

In additional to professional pickleball from the APP, programming partnerships include the Professional Squash Association, Davis Cup, Beach Tennis and Wheelchair Tennis from the International Tennis Federation, table tennis championships from T2 Diamond League and USA Table Tennis, in-depth coverage of platform tennis from the APTA, to name a few.

CSN’s programming includes live events, original content, behind the scenes access to the top pros and coverage of tournaments. The channel aims to become a go-to destination for fans of racquet and paddle sports, offering unparalleled coverage and insights.

