NAVEX Announces Customer Excellence Awards Winners

JLL, Jacksonville Transportation Authority, ECHO Health, Inc., Dell Technologies and Castolin Eutectic Holding, GmbH are among the companies recognized for impactful risk and compliance programs

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAVEX, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the winners of its second annual NAVEX Customer Excellence Awards during its NAVEX Next virtual conference.

The winners, named in three separate categories, represent some of the most dynamic and technologically innovative risk and compliance programs in practice today. Chosen by a panel of industry experts, winners were selected based on their risk and compliance program awareness, positive effect on the workplace and employees, business risk identification and mitigation, and measurable effectiveness.

“It’s a privilege to honor this year’s winners who have built and maintained world-class risk and compliance programs,” said Steve Chapman, Chief Customer Officer at NAVEX. “These organizations are noteworthy for many reasons – most especially their programs that create stronger, more resilient operations and workplace cultures that directly contribute to business success. Congratulations!”

Customer Excellence in Ethics and Compliance Award

The Excellence in Ethics and Compliance category recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining an ethical workplace exhibited through a culture of compliance. The winners are:

IHS Towers – International



IHS Towers demonstrates its active commitment to employees and customers through a holistic ethics and compliance program that encompasses training, internal reporting and third-party risk management everywhere it conducts business.

JLL – North American Enterprise



JLL’s Ethics Everywhere program takes insights from its incident management data to identify trends across business units around the world to inform its risk assessment and training programs.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority – North American SMB



Jacksonville Transportation Authority illustrates its core value of putting employee health and safety first by encouraging employees to confidentially voice concerns throughout the pandemic.

Customer Excellence in Integrated Risk Management Award

Recognizing organizations that elevate risk management to grow business resilience and responsiveness by using risk-signal data to inform business decisions, the Excellence in Integrated Risk Management category winners are:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina – Enterprise

NAVEX IRM is truly an enterprise system at Blue Cross NC, effectively integrating both enterprise and operational risks to associated controls with linkages to applicable Policies and Third-Party Risk Management activities. The platform is also leveraged for regular Vendor assessments and Controls attestations as well as investigating Privacy and Security Incidents.

ECHO Health, Inc. – SMB

ECHO uses NAVEX IRM as a single portal to efficiently manage and monitor vendors, track internal and external findings, schedule compliance-related tasks, and document policy exceptions.

Customer Excellence in Governance, Risk and Compliance Program of the Year Award

The Governance, Risk and Compliance Program of the Year award recognizes organizations that successfully remove data and operational silos to align ethics, compliance, IRM and other GRC initiatives. The winners are:

Dell Technologies – North American



Dell Technologies’ holistic program supports and strengthens its corporate culture and includes cross-functional coordination and data collection driven by select subject matter experts.

Castolin Eutectic Holding GmbH – International



With a truly global program, Castolin Eutectic’s end-to-end ethics and compliance program is delivered around the globe in 15 languages, matching its international footprint.

ESG Special Recognition

Castolin Eutectic was also recognized for its ESG program. As a pioneer in industrial sustainability, its business focuses on promoting a circular economy by extending the useful life of industrial equipment. The company also sets and achieves annual ESG goals to reduce CO2 emissions and electricity use, minimize hazardous waste, and ensure management diversity, employee health and safety standards, and supply chain monitoring.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of risk and compliance industry experts including Vera Cherepanova, ethics advocate, consultant and author; Michael Volkov, CEO of Volkov Law; Matt Kelly, CEO of Radical Compliance LLC; Prof. Kyle Welch, George Washington University; Prof. Marcia Narine Weldon, University of Miami Law School; Carol Williams, CEO of Strategic Decisions Solutions; and Carrie Penman, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, NAVEX. The North American, international, enterprise and SMB award designations are based on the location of the company’s headquarters and overall company size.

To learn more about the awards and this year’s winners, visit NAVEX’s Customer Excellence Awards page here.

About NAVEX

NAVEX is the recognized leader in risk and compliance management software and services, empowering thousands of customers around the world to manage and mitigate risks with confidence. NAVEX’s mission is to help customers promote ethical, inclusive workplace cultures, protect their brands and preserve the environment through sustainable business practices. For more information, visit NAVEX.com and our blog. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Jillian Young



NAVEX-V2@v2comms.com