Navenio Introduces U.S. Healthcare Market to Innovative RTLS Solution at HLTH

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Navenio, a global leader in intelligent Workforce Solutions featuring innovative Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) designed for hospitals and health systems, announced today that CEO Connie Moser will be speaking at HLTH 2023 with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Healthcare Accelerator Innovation Showcase.

Moser will present during an AWS-sponsored event, due to Navenio’s selection and participation in an exclusive AWS Healthcare Accelerator program earlier this year. The event details are as follows:

HLTH 2023



Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall



Date: October 8, 2023



Time: 1:10 PM—2:00 PM PST



Location: The HLTH Show Floor, Start-up Stage

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator Innovation Showcase will feature presentations from early-stage organizations that have participated in one of the five AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohorts to date. Solution focus areas include digital health, health equity, aged care, and the healthcare workforce. Moser, who will be part of an eight-person panel, will present the Navenio RTLS technology, including key problems solved, exceptional customer outcomes and the value of empowering nursing staff to drive efficiencies across the majority of core hospital functions.

Moser commented, “Navenio’s transformative workforce efficiency tool uses innovative infrastructure-free technology to drive improved patient outcomes, enhanced staff collaboration and satisfaction and improved revenues and margins. At a time when the nursing shortage continues to be a major concern for US hospitals, (lite) cellphone-based technology offers an affordable solution to do more with less.”

Launched in 2015 from technology developed at the University of Oxford, the Navenio team has grown to more than 60 people encompassing the UK and US. Navenio’s Real Time Location Service is smartphone-based, and through the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location service leveraging an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology, and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Program and has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards. For more information, visit https://navenio.com/

