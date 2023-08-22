NAVEE Unveils Revolutionary S65C Electric Scooter in Benelux: on Sale in Mediamarkt, BOL and Krefel

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAVEE, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, the NAVEE S65C Electric Scooter, in the Benelux region. Boasting cutting-edge features and unmatched performance, the S65C sets a new standard for electric scooters worldwide.





Designed with the rider’s ultimate comfort and performance in mind, the NAVEE S65C Electric Scooter incorporates an advanced front and rear dual suspension system. This engineering marvel ensures unparalleled stability and smoothness, allowing riders to effortlessly traverse any terrain with confidence and ease.

Powered by a robust 900W(Max Power) direct motor, the S65C delivers exceptional acceleration and performance, making it the perfect companion for any adventure. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-road paths, riders can experience the thrill of an incredible riding experience that is both fun and efficient.

Never be limited by distance again with the NAVEE S65C’s impressive range of up to 65km. Equipped with a high-capacity battery and an upgraded energy management system, this scooter ensures optimal performance and efficiency. Say goodbye to range anxiety and go further, all while embracing the joy of endless adventures.

In a breakthrough for sustainable mobility, the NAVEE S65C features advanced energy recovery technology. This innovation enables riders to recapture kinetic energy, maximizing riding time and extending the scooter’s range without the worry of running out of battery.

The NAVEE S65C sets a new standard for durability and reliability with its advanced 10-inch tubeless tires. Featuring a jelly layer and self-healing technology, these tires automatically repair small punctures and cuts, ensuring an uninterrupted riding experience. Leave behind the worries of flat tires and focus on enjoying the journey.

Safety is paramount, and the NAVEE S65C Electric Scooter prioritizes rider protection. Designed with a powerful braking system that includes both front and rear brakes, riders can rely on reliable stopping power when needed.

Stay connected and informed with the NAVEE S65C’s high-definition digital display. This multi-functional interface provides riders with a user-friendly and convenient way to monitor their riding status, switch between riding modes, view speed, check for error notifications, monitor battery life, and much more.

By choosing to ride an electric scooter like the NAVEE S65C, individuals contribute to reducing pollution and creating a greener environment. With zero emissions and energy-efficient technology, NAVEE is committed to sustainability and a cleaner future.

The NAVEE S65C Electric Scooter is priced at €899 and will be available for purchase on Mediamarkt, Bol and Krefel. Be sure to visit the Mediamarkt, Bol and Krefel for more details and secure your very own S65C.

About NAVEE:

NAVEE is a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way we commute and explore our world. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, performance, and sustainability, NAVEE is committed to delivering exceptional products that enhance the lives of individuals and contribute to a greener future.

Contacts

Media:



NAVEE TECH



Natalie Zhang



marketing@navee.tech