NavalX PNW Tech Bridge Partners With Vibe Coworks to Drive Regional Innovation

The partnership creates an accessible pathway between Naval technologists and Kitsap’s growing startup ecosystem

KEYPORT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, NavalX Pacific NW Tech Bridge and Vibe Coworks announced a formal partnership to enhance collaboration between Naval technologists and the region’s leading private sector innovators, through an agreement with Impact Washington.





The unique partnership effectively integrates NavalX Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge resources into the local startup ecosystem present at Vibe Coworks, expanding opportunities for startups, scaleups, small businesses, academic institutions, local governments, and other nontraditional innovators to work with the Department of the Navy more easily. The Pacific Northwest program specializes in bringing together operational support and technology innovations relating to underwater autonomous systems, robotics, and data analytics.

“The Navy Laboratory at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport has a proud and storied tradition of leading technology outreach efforts across the Pacific Northwest, which is precisely why Keyport was selected as one of the first NavalX Tech Bridge locations in the country in 2019,” noted NavalX Northwest Tech Bridge Director, Johannes Schonberg.

“Our partnership with Vibe Coworks’ Matchstick Lab initiative represents yet another milestone in regional innovation. By bringing together our networks and expertise, we aim to enable local innovators to successfully deliver scalable solutions to real time Navy challenges.”

Matchstick Lab, introduced by Vibe Coworks in 2023, offers programming, partnerships and support resources to ignite the full potential of startups, scaleups and social enterprises in the West Sound region.

As part of this work, Vibe Coworks will specifically support the NavalX Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge in:

Expanding advisory services to the Pacific Northwest ecosystem;

Executing a robust line up of webinars and pitch events;

Increasing the number of government contracts awarded to Washington–based businesses, in partnership with the Washington APEX Accelerator; and

Facilitating access to flexible workspace, meeting space and event venues for cross-sector collaborations between the US Navy and private sector innovators.

Alanna Imbach, CEO of Vibe Coworks, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“Vibe Coworks has long welcomed Naval Base Kitsap teams for trainings, meetings and special events. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with the NavalX Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge, facilitating an essential link between Naval technologists and Kitsap’s local innovation ecosystem.”

A total of 18 NavalX Tech Bridges are embedded in local startup and scaleup ecosystems across the United States to scout relevant technology, match it to Naval needs, and provide nontraditional companies with resources to address specific challenges faced by Naval leaders and break down barriers to working with the Department of the Navy. By operating off-base, directly in communities, Tech Bridges build connections with industry, academia, and local governments that result in richer regional innovation.

ABOUT THE NAVALX PACIFIC NW TECH BRIDGE

The NavalX Pacific NW Tech Bridge serves as a technology scout, local networking hub, and connection point to the Navy Laboratory at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport leading technology outreach efforts across the PNW region. Established as one of the first NavalX Tech Bridges in the country in 2019, the PNW Tech Bridge is now part of a network of 18 NavalX Tech Bridges across the country that helps startups, scaleups, small businesses, academic institutions, local governments and other nontraditional innovators understand Naval needs and break down barriers to working with the Department of the Navy. Learn more at nwtechbridge.org, and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT VIBE COWORKS

Vibe Coworks is a shared workspace and coworking community that drives innovation through human connection. We unlock the full potential of bright ideas, the people who dream them, and the teams that bring them to life by providing world-class workspace, community, and programming for startups, scaleups, corporations, nonprofits and public entities in non-urban regions. Today, Vibe Coworks is home to over 200 local businesses and remote workers, earning the honor of being named 2022 Business of the Year by the Greater Kitsap Chamber, and broad recognition as the Greater Kitsap’s central hub of entrepreneurial connection and inspiration. Learn more at vibecoworks.com, and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MATCHSTICK LAB

Matchstick Lab is a newly launched initiative of Vibe Coworks that offers a specific collection of programming, partnerships and support resources to ignite the full potential of startups, scaleups and social enterprises in and beyond Kitsap through the power of community, talent and capital. Learn more at: vibecoworks.com/community/matchstick-lab

Contacts

Jaime Quick,



ChangeUp Advisors for Vibe Coworks



206-229-5183, jq@changeupadvisors.com