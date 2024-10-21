Nava Benefits Launches AI-Powered Benefits Assistant, Powered by OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nava Benefits, a leading provider of employee benefits solutions, today announces the launch of the Nava Benefits Assistant, powered by OpenAI. This groundbreaking AI-powered assistant is set to revolutionize the way employees interact with their benefits and company perks.





The Nava Benefits Assistant offers a range of features designed to make benefits management seamless and user-friendly. Employees can now receive real-time updates on their deductible and out-of-pocket maximum usage, get answers to any questions about their benefits and company perks, and obtain detailed information about their medical, vision, and dental plans. The assistant is available 24/7, ensuring that help is always at hand.

“We are thrilled to leverage the OpenAI platform to introduce the Nava Benefits Assistant,” said Brandon Weber, CEO of Nava Benefits. “This innovative solution is designed to provide instant, accurate information, making the complex world of benefits more accessible and understandable for employees.”

“The Nava Benefits Assistant showcases how AI can deliver personalized, privacy-focused assistance, empowering users with the information they need at their fingertips,” said Marc Manara of OpenAI.

The assistant also includes a feature that allows users to seamlessly transition the conversation to a human benefits expert. This is particularly useful for navigating complex issues such as bill negotiations, denied preauthorizations, or adding family members to their plans.

Kareem Zaki, Partner at Thrive Capital, added, “The Nava Benefits Assistant represents a leap forward in employee benefits management. By combining Nava’s expertise with OpenAI’s cutting-edge technology, we’re enabling a more personalized, intuitive, and secure benefits experience for employees.”

Privacy has been a key consideration in the development of the Nava Benefits Assistant. The system is designed with robust privacy measures:

No user information is used as training data for the model.

The model does not have any information about who is asking the questions, ensuring complete anonymity.

“We greatly appreciate the Nava Benefits Assistant’s commitment to safety and security. Knowing our employees’ information is handled with the highest privacy standards gives us peace of mind,” said Julia Quinn, HR Total Rewards Manager at Caltrol. “The app’s seamless design ensures personal data is never compromised, making it a game changer—especially during open enrollment.”

In addition to the current features, the Nava Benefits Assistant will soon include the ability to help employees find in-network doctors, review bills for accuracy and fair pricing, and assist in choosing the right medical plan.

“As an HR manager of one, I’m always interested in anything that will make my job easier. The AI technology in the Nava Benefits Assistant will not only answer many of the basic questions employees have, but it will also make them more comfortable asking personal questions that aren’t always easy to bring to HR or the broker,” said Keith Trevino, HR Manager at the Medcor Group. “With nearly instant responses to questions, this gives us valuable time back in our day and improves the overall employee experience.”

